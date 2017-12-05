Stream Launches Energy Services In Delaware

By Nicole Dunkley

Stream (Stream Energy), a leading direct selling company and provider of connected life services, officially launched their line of Energy Services, in addition to Wireless, Protective and Home Services, in Delaware on Tuesday.

This is the company’s second energy expansion in 2017, following the opening of the Illinois market in September.

Delaware is the eighth state added to Stream’s ever-expanding energy retail provider footprint, which includes Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Maryland and Illinois, plus Washington, D.C.

“After completing our licensing application process, we’re thrilled to officially add Delaware to our growing list of energy states,” said Larry Mondry, President and CEO, Stream. “This is a wonderful opportunity for even more consumers in the Northeast to get to know Stream and join our family.”

At launch, customers in Delaware will choose from Stream’s six-month fixed-rate plan at 2 percent below the incumbent and 12-month fixed-rate energy plan at competitive market pricing.

“This is our second energy expansion this year, and the momentum is exciting,” said Chief Operating Officer Dan O’Malley. “We’re ending 2017 on a high note and looking forward to the growth 2018 is sure to bring as Stream continues to expand into new markets.”

About Stream

Stream (Stream Energy) is a leading direct selling company and provider of connected life services. Founded in 2005, the Dallas-based company’s innovative use of direct selling revolutionized the energy industry, generating more than $8 billion in lifetime revenue in 12 years and transforming it into one of the largest direct selling companies in the global energy market.

Stream Services (Energy Services, Wireless Services, Protective Services, and Home Services) work seamlessly together to fit customers’ on-the-go lifestyles, keeping them connected, wherever they are. Energy Services are currently available in Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., New York, Illinois and Delaware. All of Stream’s other services are available nationwide.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/stream-launches-energy-services-in-delaware/