Starbit Turns To The Centurion Coin Crypto Currency

By Ted Nuyten

According to a Starbit International press release:

Starting from September, Starbit will make an important step in its intense and passionate history.

Starbit will change the reference currency for any payment received by customers and for all commissions paid to promoters.

With this operation, Starbit is set to become the only primary network marketing company in the world that accepts as payment an alternative crypto currency, already tradable on the market. A further step forward in a constantly evolving market.

Up to now, it has been the famous Bitcoin Classic (BTC), since September it will be Centurion (CTN), a public crypto currency, present on different exchange platforms.

CNT is young and already exchangeable with BTC/ETH/LTC on several exchangers some of the most well-known:

www.novaexchange.com

www.c-cex.com

www.yobit.net

www.coinexchange.io

Through its enhanced algorithm and the launch of great news, Centurion is consolidating its role in the crypto currency market and going to be the ideal reference currency for a young organization like Starbit, with wide and secure opportunities for global growth.

Centurion Coin (CTN) Market

Starbit has identified in CNT a crypto currency able of evolving and with purposes similar to its own mission: This makes synergies possible that we are sure will be appreciated by the mass of people.

CNT, better than Bitcoin Classic, allows Starbit to activate new, simple, all-round products that enable us to advance the process of generalizing knowledge of blockchain for non-experts, which is the basis of our project.

Starting from September Starbit, leveraging the new features of Centurion, will provide common people with a new model that will capture the perception of block chain and transform it into a massive and general use tool for anyone, anywhere in the world.

There are a lot of expectations for the launch of a new product by Starbit in September: it is going to impact on the network marketing market with absolute resonance.

About Starbit International

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we can rely on a team of experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty years experience in financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service.

We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about blockchain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting role, without the needing to become experts, like is happening today. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this into a work from home opportunity.

Starbit uses a compensation plan that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there are no fees to subscribe, nothing to buy, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services.

Starbit rewards distributors and accepts payments by customers exclusively in Bitcoin.

For more information visit www.starbit.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/starbit-turns-to-the-centurion-coin-crypto-currency/