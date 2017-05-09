Starbit Launches an Exchange Listed Crypto Currency With Network Marketing

By Ted Nuyten

Starbit International has launched a new revolutionary Blockchain project, that includes the promotion of Centurion Coin, a Crypto Currency already listed on several exchanges, that has published its white paper, is already listed on Coinmarketcap.com and offers digital wallets for several OS.

Starbit international uses a network marketing compensation plan that rewards its distributors promoting blockchain information packs and new digital services with 10 different ways of earnings and one unique binary balanced system that thanks a special algorithm, rewards promoters on the double sales volumes generated by the weaker team and adds great benefits to all active promoters.

The company mission:

Be the first global club bringing knowledge about extraordinary and unique digital services with the use of Artificial Intelligence and some of the most exclusive services in the world.

The first blockchain product adopted, is a cryptocurrency that draws lessons from Bitcoin and other altcoins to offer an efficient and easy-to-use option for the cryptocurrency community. Centurion can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes. Also, the cryptocurrency protocol has a block size of 2 MB, which is twice the Bitcoin block size.

Network marketing professional and Chief Sales Officer Luana Sicari, stated:

Starbit started to promote The Centurion Coin that is a professional coin for the Direct Selling Industry, as its listed on public exchanges, and can be used for buying products and services.

Management is 100% commited to do the extra mile to offer a worldwide compliant opportunity for the network marketing industry.

Ready made merchant payment API libraries can be easily integrated into websites to start accepting the cryptocurrency. The team behind Centurion is already working with some of the big names to ensure adoption and revolutionary projects related blockchain services will be announced soon.

For more information about this coin, please visit www.centurionlab.org

Statbit also officially launched Brutus, the first global altcoin artificial intelligence that will transform blockchain theory into practice. Brutus works with any altcoin and several popular exchanges including Poloniex, the most important and regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

About Starbit International

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we are a team experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty years experience on financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service. We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about blockchain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting rule. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this in a work from home opportunity. Starbit uses a compensation plan that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there’re no fees to subscribe, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services. Starbits rewards distributors and accept payments by customers exclusively in Bitcoin.

For more information visit www.starbit.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/starbit-launches-an-exchange-listed-crypto-currency-with-network-marketing/