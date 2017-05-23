Starbit Launches A Weekly Digest On Crypto Currencies And Blockchain

By Ted Nuyten

Starbit International launches its weekly Digest on Crypto currencies and Blockchain.

Organized as a weekly newsletter, it presents an overview of the current international blockchain debate. You may find there a selection of the best ideas from the most influential media and is available free to all Starbit members.

The launch of its Digest is a first real step into this new world, and many crypto currency users and net-workers will be delighted about these easy and useful information.

Starbit International has recently launched a new revolutionary Blockchain project, which allows ordinary people to access knowledge in the world of Blockchain and crypto currencies, through a theoretical and practical course that also includes an innovative automatic software able to work with multiple platform and any alt-coin on the market .

Starbit International uses a network marketing compensation plan that rewards its distributors promoting our Blockchain Information Packs and its new digital services, with 10 different ways of earnings and one unique binary balanced system that thanks a special algorithm, rewards promoters on the double sales volumes generated by the weaker team and adds great benefits to all active promoters.

About Starbit International

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we can rely to a tem of experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty years experience on financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service.

We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about blockchain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting rule, without the needing to become experts, like is happening today. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this in a work from home opportunity.

Starbit uses a compensation plan that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there are no fees to subscribe, nothing to buy, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services. Starbits rewards distributors and accept payments by customers exclusively in Bitcoin.

For more information visit www.starbit.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/starbit-launches-a-weekly-digest-on-crypto-currencies-and-blockchain/