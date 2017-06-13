Starbit Gains Momentum With Its Blockchain Technology

By Ted Nuyten

Starbit International momentum is rising, every day new customers from 5 continents are signing up.

The company uses a network marketing compensation plan that rewards its distributors promoting blockchain information packs and new digital services with 10 different ways of earnings and one unique binary balanced system that thanks a special algorithm, rewards promoters on the double sales volumes generated by the weaker team and adds great benefits to all active promoters.

The unique blockchain opportunity with a real working service, an unique software algorithm as Brutus – artificial intelligence to trade crypto currencies – that feeds the momentum.

What is momentum in Direct Sales?

We asked Riccardo Vieri, director of innovation technology and training at Starbit:

“Momentum is the magic moment in Direct Selling – when the things you have always been dreaming, start to happen! It’s the power of a positive enthusiastic wave that impacts everyone around you!”

This is what we are experiencing at the moment: a new service with a Blochckain package for customers that is really creating huge enthusiasm in most users, because it’s easy and simple to use: Just invest 2 hours of your time to understand how it works, you start learning, practicing and the job is done!

Many Distributors we meet, have experience in food supplements and cosmetics. Explain why Blockchain industry represents an opportunity and how they can practice with a software, is much easier than becoming able in selling some special new food nutritionals to people that have to ingest them.. People just need to get used to a new “trend” coming.. Brutus substitutes to human’s work, so can do the job for you 24 hours a day!”

Luana Sicari, Starbit CSO added:

“What I like of this holy momentum we are experiencing is that for the first time in this industry, promoters can invest their time in networking, expanding their face-to-face community, finding new customers, spreading the company mission… while machines and computer ….does the rest!”

We just allow anyone to start learning useful information in one of the fastest growing industries worldwide.

You need a lot of “Momentum” in your career to grow. Momentum is hard to build, and easy to lose…. We know this and we all know that the big challenge is to work with people that are used to run business in a different way.

We understand that some people were believing to know this area because of previous experiences, but to be honest, some of them started businesses that had nothing to do with blockchain technology, so we need to provide a real vision of the market, of the compliance rules and of the brilliant future that anyone will meet with the right behavior.

That’s why we all are working hard with many new ideas to spread our mission and build a stable business model opportunity for generations to come. Everyone looking for a stable opportunity, willing to pay the natural price of growth, to get a phenomenal final prize, is welcome on board!

About Starbit International

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we can rely to a tem of experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty years experience on financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service.

We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about blockchain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting rule, without the needing to become experts, like is happening today. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this in a work from home opportunity.

Starbit uses a compensation plan that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there are no fees to subscribe, nothing to buy, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services. Starbits rewards distributors and accept payments by customers exclusively in Bitcoin.

