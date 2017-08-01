Starbit Announce An International Legal Counsel Against Fake News

By Ted Nuyten

According to a Starbit Press Release:

“Another fake news blog was closed, where false news appeared about us”

said Mr Francesco Giampieri – Head of Starbit compliance department.

“We won an other big battle, but the war is going on and this is just the first step”

As everyone knows, fake news – false news is the web phenomenon of our time and an important initiative such as STARBIT can certainly not escape this fashion.

Fake News – False News

They are easy to spread: it’s only needed a blog where to write by hiding behind a pseudonym, faking to be an expert but without having it in facts, inferring a few words that somebody or the company has said or written in a certain situation and create on a scandal. It’s a crushing play that anyone can easily do ….

However, only people who are clearly dissatisfied with their own lives, hiding themselves in anonymity, discharge their frustration on others by spitting out hate with untruth.

The British call them haters = people who hate, that means they have a racist mentality (meaning that they consider us different from themselves and so to fight) and fundamentalist mentality (they will not tolerate anything that is different from their point of view).

STARBIT commiserate them but does not tolerate them and hinders them in every feasible way until their surrender, to protect his name and to respect his colleagues and customers that’s why we appointed an international legal team to sue anyone spreading out faulse information.

STARBIT remembers that only real news are those that appear on official websites and documents, others are weak chit-chats like:

Pigs fly

Kids born under the cabbages

Chemical contrail

About Starbit International

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we can rely to a team of experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty year’s experience in financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service.

We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about block chain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting role, without the needing to become experts, like is happening today. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this into a work from home opportunity.

Starbit uses a compensation plan that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there are no fees to subscribe, nothing to buy, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services. Starbit rewards distributors and accepts payments by customers exclusively in Bitcoin.

For more information visit www.starbit.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/starbit-announce-an-international-legal-counsel-against-fake-news/