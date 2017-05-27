Staffan Liback Takes Over The Steinkellers OneCoin Business

By Ted Nuyten

According to a OneLife press release Top Earner Staffan Liback takes over the Steinkellers $2.5 Milion a month network marketing business:

The Press release:

“Christian, Aron, Stephan Steinkeller and Staffan Liback (or the Four brothers as we know them) have successfully managed to create one of the biggest teams within the Network.

They formed an entire global family, duplicating their achievements with people from every corner of the world, getting their message across different ages, races and cultural backgrounds. They have proven to be leaders by example, working on the field and alongside their team members from all over the planet.

Dr. Ruja Ignatova, OneLife`s founder states,

“When I first met them I instantly saw their potential. As part of our dedicated top leadership, the Steinkeller brothers have been driving relevant digital projects for the Network, such as the MAB application.

We remained friends through the years and I look forward to seeing their next achievements!”

After long and beautiful Network Marketing Career, the Big Four have recently decided to devise a new leadership structure that will reflect better on their ambitions and goals for the next few years. Aron, Christian and Stephan Steinkeller will retire from the network marketing business to go long-term on new exciting, confidential project, outside the MLM business.

“18 years of full dedication to Network marketing and MLM has been enough. Being committed and working 24/7 for your team is only possible for a limited time and now is the time for a new chapter and a new phase in life.

We are more than happy to have created such an expanded global team, that exceeds our greatest expectations and we worked hard to ensure that we discipline the traits required for success in all people, whose lives we touched. The time has come for a new change, we will make a full cut and not leave any bridges behind, in order to be able to focus 100% on the new projects to come.”, the Steinkeller brothers shared.

“We are more than confident in the sufficiency and training that the teams receive. We leave the network teams in more than good hands – our Fourth brother – Staffan Liback will take on the responsibility for the teams in more than 60 countries.

Another great news is that one of the team members being appointed as the new OneLife Ambassador for Latin America as well.

“Jose Gordo is a beloved leader and a renowned Black Diamond, so we are extremely happy he will be taking charge for the development of the Latin American Market.”

With these words Aron, Stephan and Christian retire from the Network marketing, after reaching the top in their network marketing career. They leave Staffan Liback, the Fourth Brother, to carry on the One DreamTeam Legacy, with the newly appointed Latin America Ambassador – Jose Gordo.

The OneLife team is sending its best wishes to the Steinkellers, and is excited to follow up with the New Leadership of Staffan Liback and Latin American Ambassador Jose Gordo.

