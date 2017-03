By Heidi Cohen

Did you miss SMMW17? Don’t worry–we have your back. Here are 3 mind-blowing SMMW17 take-aways to help you improve your social media marketing NOW!

The post SMMW17: 3 Mind-blowing Take-aways You Can Implement appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/EvZxlbsXCK8/