Shawn And Michelle Poe Achieve Elite Pro 9 Rank At LifeVantage

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) has announced that Shawn and Michelle Poe have advanced to Elite Pro 9, and they will be recognized at the company’s Elite Academy on February 15-17th in Indianapolis.

“Shawn and Michelle have been the model of great business-building and consistency,” said Chief Sales Officer Justin Rose.

“They have advanced year after year without any signs of slowing down.

In fact, I think they’re getting faster. We’re so excited for them, and to have them as part of the LifeVantage Family.”

Shawn and Michelle, who joined LifeVantage in 2011, have built a business with a devoted customer base. It’s an approach that reflects their own history with the company.

“We didn’t join LifeVantage to start a business,” said Michelle. “We fell in love with the products. We knew we would be using them for the rest of our lives.

We decided to start our business because when you learn that LifeVantage is a family, and you start to realize how much good you can do helping others, it becomes an easy decision.”

Shawn credits the couples’ success to a strong product focus that continues to attract customers.

“At LifeVantage you have the right people and the right products. And that’s what makes it such an incredible way to do business,” he said.

“Our customers love these products. Nobody wants to go off them.

We’re still growing, and right now we’re focusing on inspiring everyone on our teams, and improving our community.”

The Poe Family

