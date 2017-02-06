Seville and Rachaell Ko – WOR(l)D Global Network – Achieve President Rank

By Ted Nuyten

Seville (30) and Rachaell Ko (26) are born and raised in Kansas City.

They recently hit the rank of President in 8 weeks, all while building this part time. A President brings in over $250,000 USD revenue in just a week’s period.

Seville has 12 years experience in Health and Wellness with a Masters Degree in Performance & Wellness after playing and coaching college football.

Rachaell brings 5 years experience in sales management in corporate America.

Rachaell is currently a flight attendant and Seville a self employed personal trainer with 5 years experience with traditional business ownership and Network Marketing.

This Power couple credits their past 5 years of personal development that prepared them for this moment to go ALL in when this opportunity arose.

They attribute their FAST success to their ability to delegate aspects of the business to each other to keep each in their strength zones. When they were presented this opportunity, they were at the point in their life they had already decided they where serious about creating financial freedom for their family.

Seville says he is humble enough to recognize greatness and when he was on a Call with President Millionare Romacio Fulcher they were instantly ready to be extremely coachable and employ the WILLPOWER to do whatever it takes.

They credit the mentorship and elite coaching from Romacio Fulcher, the simple systems and inspiration and of Chad and Nattida Chong and #1 income earners Nat and Chanida for their rise straight to the top.

Rachaell and Seville encourage all couples to dive right in the beginning. Their vision is to help 100 couples to achieve 6 figures within their organization within 2017.

About WOR(l)D GN

With an Headquarter in MIAMI, USA, WOR(l)D stands apart as a leader in the global markets of media, mobile and wearable technologies. In the 15 offices distrbuited in all the continents, WOR(l)D is employing the brightest minds and best professionals, constantly investing in great ideas and highly motivated people. Every WOR(l)D product reflects its passion for research, innovation and environmental responsibility.

WOR(l)D is a recognized as a leading player in the drive towards a more economically stable, socially connected world. Leveraging a new business paradigm, WOR(l)D seeks to transcend every social and economic boundary. Using innovative products and a proven, direct selling business model wor(l)d is helping people around the globe to transform their lives—and their livelihoods.

For more information please visit www.worldgn.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/02/seville-and-rachaell-ko-world-global-network-achieve-president-rank/