Sanki Global Announces The Launch Of Their Athlete Program

By Ted Nuyten

The Box Fan Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada May 6th, 2017 allows fans to “Meet & Greet” Boxing’s Superstars of today, Legends of the past, and many other boxing Celebrities.

This year Sanki Global will showcase their own product line, giving fans and athletes the opportunity to experience the latest in nutritional Nanotechnology.

Former Heavyweight Pro Fighter Bill Corrigan Teams Up With Sanki Global.

“Most of these athletes have spent their entire lives fighting. Many have known nothing but boxing from as young as six years of age. Starting out as amateurs through national tournaments then going onto the Pan Am games, the Olympics and finally going Professional, all they’ve known is fighting,” says Corrigan.

Corrigan goes on to say “Now many are left with few opportunities to capitalize on their careers and are struggling to support their families. Their lack of work skills and experience is preventing them from transitioning into the workplace in order to make meaningful living.”

Sanki Global is pioneering the way to meet this challenge head-on by teaming up with athletes and assisting them in setting up a personal business that offers innovative, world class, Japanese Nanotech products that help people with their physical health and financial health, as well as gives athletes the ability to support and contribute to any foundations they personal founded or participate in.

“Sanki Global fully supports innovative programs that can change the rules of the game in our industry. I truly believe that this is one of those programs,” states Alejandro Lopez-Tello, CEO of Sanki Global.

He continues on to say – “Our mission is to help people find and achieve their true life’s purpose. Now we want the boxing community to do so through our world class nanotechnological products, our culture and our leadership.”

Currently, Sanki Global has more than 200 international athletes using the Sanki products with amazing results and is now expanding its horizon.

The Sanki door is open to athletes and non-athletes alike in order to give everybody the opportunity to experience good health and financial freedom.

The entire Sanki product line is certified drug free by the Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG).

About Sanki Global:

Sanki Global is the 7 year old network marketing arm of a 25 year old Franco-Japanese R & D laboratory that is a pioneer & an authority in Nanotechnology & Fermentation technology as applied to whole plant nutrients such as those from Olive, Rosemary, Black Bean & Green Tea.

The Sanki Global product-line also includes a pharmaceutical grade & concentrated liquid mineral product, rich in Magnesium & 53 trace minerals, derived from the deep ocean around Okinawa, Japan. Sanki-Mayor In-Vivo Innovations is now Sanki Global’s dedicated R & D laboratory with installations in France, Switzerland & Japan.

The efficacy & impact of the Sanki Global products is proven by independent & peer reviewed Double Blind Placebo Controlled Clinical Trials. Since its inception 7 years ago Sanki Global has sold over 100 Million individual units of product in a test market in Mexico with tremendous results. The company is now entering into the soft-launch phase of its expansion into the U.S.A. For more information please visit www.sankiglobal.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/sanki-global-announces-the-launch-of-their-athlete-program/