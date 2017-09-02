By Ted Nuyten

Rodan + Fields is classified as Triple A (AAA+) opportunity based on key figures such as revenue, momentum, Alexa ratings, poll results, company reviews, input from direct selling professionals, top earners and Head Office visits

The San-Francisco-based skincare company that launched in 2008, needed only nine years to reach a major milestone: $1 billion in annual revenue.

Business For Home recommends Rodan + Fields

There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a (new) representative.

Rodan + Fields Dermatologists is changing skin and changing lives by partnering with 130,000 Consultants across the United States to redefine the future of aging.

Founded by world-renowned dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, the creators of Proactiv Solution, Rodan + Fields’ patent-pending MACRO Exfoliator™ and AMP MD™ System make real results possible at home without injections or other invasive procedures.

“2016 was another year of impressive growth for the Company. We surpassed our goal of becoming a billion dollar brand and saw year-over-year growth of more than 80%,” said Chris Newman, Chief Financial Officer.

“We are confident that 2017 will be a year of continued opportunity and progress for our Company, Consultants and consumers, with ongoing product and business innovation as well as international expansion to Australia this Spring.”

The company has achieved in 2015 $624 million in revenue followed by $1,150 billion in 2016.

Rodan + Fields International Head Office in Bishop Ranch – USA

Dr. Katie Rodan

About the Business For Home Ranking:

In our database we have around 1,000 direct selling companies from all over the world.

We have classified 650 companies with an AAA+, AA+, A+ or B grade.

The Business For Home grade definition:

AAA+ Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor.

Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor. AA+ Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor.

Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor. A+ Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor.

Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor. B Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/rodan-fields-classified-as-triple-a-opportunity/