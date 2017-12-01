Rodan + Fields Appoints Elisabeth Charles As Chief Marketing Officer

By Ted Nuyten

Rodan + Fields, LLC, (Rodan + Fields), the No.1 skincare brand in the United States1 in 2016 and one of the fastest-growing disruptors in beauty, announced the appointment of Elisabeth Charles as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Charles brings more than 25 years of experience scaling and managing international, high growth companies and driving marketing campaigns for iconic brands. Most recently, she was the SVP, GM of Old Navy Outlet, following CMO roles at Old Navy and Athleta.

“Elisabeth’s strong track record as a marketer and strategic business leader make her a terrific addition to our leadership team,”

says Diane Dietz, CEO and President, Rodan + Fields. “Her breadth of experience building successful global brands will propel Rodan + Fields forward during our next phase of growth as we strive to be the number one skincare brand in each market we serve.”

“Rodan + Fields’ innovative products, disruptive business model and passionate brand advocates have resulted in unprecedented growth,” says Elisabeth Charles.

“I look forward to building on the brand’s tremendous momentum and leveraging the opportunity for Rodan + Fields in the global skincare market.”

At Rodan + Fields, Charles will drive strategy and vision for Brand Marketing, Creative and Consumer Loyalty. She will spearhead consumer engagement, marketing for product launches and global campaigns, and drive forward the brand’s digital marketing strategy.

Prior to her work at Athleta, Charles was CMO at Petco. Previously, she held senior marketing roles at Victoria’s Secret and Taco Bell. Charles has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California-Berkeley and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School.

About Rodan + Fields

Founded by Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields’ dermatology-inspired skincare products and proprietary, technology-driven social enterprise platform are changing the way people engage in the skincare category, shop for products and care for their skin.

In 2007, the company made the unprecedented move out of department stores and into the world of community commerce in order to realize the doctors’ vision for providing the closest alternative to a professional skincare experience outside of a medical office and, in the process, empowering entrepreneurial opportunity.

Products are available through Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants and at https://www.rodanandfields.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/rodan-fields-appoints-elisabeth-charles-as-chief-marketing-officer/