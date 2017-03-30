Reliv 2016 Q4 Sales Down 12% To $10.6 Million

By Nicole Dunkley

Reliv International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELV), a maker of nutritional supplements that promote optimal health, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016.

Fourth-Quarter Results

Reliv reported net sales of $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with net sales of $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. U.S. net sales decreased by 12.1 percent for the quarter compared with the same quarter in 2015.

Net sales outside of the United States declined 18.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the prior-year quarter, with 10.7 percent of that decline due to the impact of foreign currency fluctuation as the result of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Reliv reported net income of $272,000, or earnings of $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with a net loss of $206,000, or a loss of $0.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015.

All earnings/loss per share amounts are based on the number of shares outstanding subsequent to the one-for-seven reverse stock split that took effect on October 4, 2016. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $275,000 compared with a loss from operations of $209,000 in the same quarter of 2015.

Full-Year Results

Reliv reported net sales of $45.5 million for 2016 compared with net sales of $51.8 million in 2015. U.S. net sales decreased to $35.6 million from $40.4 million, a decline of 11.9 percent.

Net sales in Reliv’s foreign markets for 2016 decreased 12.9 percent compared with net sales for 2015, with 8.1 percent of the decline due to the impact of foreign currency fluctuation as the result of a stronger U.S. dollar. The decline in net sales in Europe represented a significant portion of the decrease in foreign sales. Net sales in Europe declined by 11.3 percent in 2016 compared to the prior year, with virtually the entire decline due to the impact of foreign currency fluctuation.

The net loss for 2016 was $625,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.34) compared to a net loss of $1.2 million (loss per diluted share of $0.67) in 2015. The loss from operations for 2016 was $812,000 compared to a loss from operations of $1.27 million in 2015.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $20.2 million versus $23.6 million in 2015, as the effect of a cost reduction program implemented in May 2016 helped offset the impact of the sales decline. In 2016, Reliv recorded a valuation allowance of $292,000 against the tax benefits generated by its current year operating losses.

As previously reported, Reliv executed a one-for-seven (1:7) reverse stock split and Reliv’s common stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opened on October 4, 2016. As a result of the reverse stock split, each seven pre-split shares of common stock automatically combined into one new share of common stock, and the number of outstanding common shares decreased from approximately 12.9 million shares to 1.85 million shares.

“The cost reduction program instituted earlier this year returned us to profitability in the third and fourth quarters of 2016 while the preparation was underway for the rollout of our Fit3™ program,” said Ryan A. Montgomery, President. “With the rollout of Fit3 on February 1st, we look forward to an exciting 2017.”

The Fit3 program consists of three principal components: nutrition coaching, exercise coaching and Fit3 workout videos, and three new Fit3 nutritional products: Active, Burn and Purify. Fit3 differs from diets and exercise fads in that it promotes realistic and sustainable lifestyle changes. Fit3 program trials have been underway for more than a year and have produced significant, measurable results among participants.

“Fit3 ushers in a new era for Reliv,” commented Montgomery. “We have invested resources to make Fit3 much more than a set of extraordinary nutritional products; it is a multi-faceted lifestyle program and support system. And part of that lifestyle includes the Reliv business opportunity for those who wish to pursue it.”

Reliv had cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.3 million as of December 31, 2015. Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.5 million in 2016 compared to $800,000 of cash used in operations in the prior-year period.

As of December 31, 2016, Reliv had 38,480 distributors and preferred customers — a decrease of 15.8 percent from December 31, 2015 — of which 5,320 are Master Affiliate level and above. The number of Master Affiliates decreased by 14.2 percent compared to the year-ago total. Master Affiliate is the level at which distributors are eligible to earn generation royalties. With the formal introduction of the Preferred Customer program in the United States and Canada in February 2016, Reliv now includes preferred customers as part of Active Distributor statistics.

About Reliv International, Inc.

Reliv International, based in Chesterfield, MO, produces nutritional supplements that promote optimal nutrition. Reliv supplements address essential nutrition, fitness and weight loss and targeted solutions. Reliv is the exclusive provider of LunaRich® products, which optimize levels of lunasin, a soy peptide that works at the epigenetic level to promote optimal health. The company sells its products through an international network marketing system of independent distributors in 15 countries.

