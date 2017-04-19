QNET Rewards Avid Man City Football Fan

By Ted Nuyten

Avid Manchester City football fan, Lim Kuk Chye emerged as the lucky winner of a contest organized by global direct selling company, QNET. He wins himself and partner a four day three night trip to Manchester to watch the battle of the Manchester teams, City versus United at the Etihad stadium on 27 April.

An elated Lim said “I am very thankful to QNET for presenting me with this wonderful prize of watching my favourite team in action on their home ground.

This is the best reward that I have received in my life and I am certainly looking forward to this Manchester trip.”

Lim emerged as the lucky winner from thousands of entries received from football fans in Malaysia. The contest also rewarded ten consolation prizes of a Man City Jersey, QNET products and cash of RM500 each.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, QNET Chief Executive Officer Trevor Kuna said,

“Well done Malaysia. This contest indeed provided our customers and soccer fans an enthusiastic experience of the ‘big clash’ on 27 April

“This was evident from the overwhelming response to the Contest. From the Facebook engagement, This Contest reached more than 28-thousand people in just a short span of 3 and a half days.

“As the match itself is expected to attract millions of viewers from around the globe, QNET organized this contest to excite Malaysian football fans even more with a contest that will bring one avid fan (and partner) to Manchester, England to watch the match at the Etihad Stadium,” noted Trevor.

Meanwhile, Lim said he and his partner will undoubtedly have an experience of a lifetime watching their favourite Manchester City players such as Segio Aguero, David Silva and Yaya Toure in action during this thriller at the Etihad.

The English Premier League standings currently reveals there is greater rush for the finish line which promises honours. This is evident from the close points that separates the top five teams. While Chelsea and Tottenham are trying to grab pole position, the other four teams including Manchester City are eying the remaining two spots that will take them to the UEFA Champions League next season.

About QNET:

QNET, a prominent Asian direct selling company, provides a wide range of life enhancing and luxury products that are offered through its proprietary e-commerce platform to customers and distributors in more than 100 countries. The company also has over 25 offices and agencies worldwide, and more than 50 stockists, apart from localised operations or franchisees in a number of countries.

Established in Hong Kong in 1998, QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Associations in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia. QNET is also a member of the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is active in sports sponsorships around the world, including football, badminton and more, due to the company’s strong belief that the drive, passion, and teamwork of sports mirror those of QNET. QNET recently signed a new and exciting partnership with Manchester City Football Club (MCFC), as its official direct selling partner for three years. For more information, please visit the QNET website at www.qnet.net

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/04/qnet-rewards-avid-man-city-football-fan/