QNET Boosts Direct Selling Operations In Tanzania

By Ted Nuyten

Asian direct selling company, QNET, is expanding its operations into East Africa.

The company, which forms part of the $200 billion global direct selling industry, aims to offer quality consumer products and elevate standards of living by encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Optimizing its existing e-commerce platform, QNet currently has three accessible local agents in West Africa – namely Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. These agents serve as the liaison between the business, its independent representatives (IRs) and customers with their enquiries, delivery of products and the display of product range so as to enable people to view some of them sold online. The company says it is planning to engage a local agency in Tanzania soon to provide “the best customer service in the country”.

“QNet is proud to be in Tanzania and is committed to working closely with the local government officials and authorities to create more entrepreneurial opportunities for the local community.

Direct selling which is the marketing and selling of products directly to consumers away from a fixed retail location, provides people with a great alternative platform to join entrepreneurship,” said David K Sharma, advisor to QNet Board of Directors.

In addition to offering consumer products, including health, home care and online education courses, QNet believes in the financial freedom that a career in the direct selling industry provides, and believes that the people of Tanzania, with their ambition and strong sense of entrepreneurship, will appreciate the products that QNet offers and the business opportunities for self-development.

QNET Board Adviser, David Sharma; Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Children and Elderly, Hamisi Kigwangalla; Permanent Secretary for Trade, Industry and Investment Adelhelm Meru and QNet Country Representative for Tanzania Benjamin Mariki cut the ribbon during the opening of QNet agent office in Tanzania.

QNet started getting online purchases for its products from Africa since 2007. Today there are thousands of Tanzanian citizens who have also registered to market and promote QNet online products as IRs. Its top-selling products in Tanzania are health and wellness products, household items such as water filtration systems, online education learning and luxury products like watches and jewellery.

Sharma assured potential entrepreneurs in Tanzania of the company’s continued support through training and education of IRs with a view to developing their professional skills with special focus on personal growth and development. “We believe that financial success alone is not enough. In order for us to make an impact, we need to develop people to be better human beings so that they can use their success to contribute to their local communities”, he said.

Globally, the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), which QNet is affiliated through the Direct Selling Associations of Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, reported unprecedented sales and engagement with 6.4% growth generating close to $200 billion in 2015.

WFDSA said that in the past three years, the industry has seen a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%. It also noted that behind direct selling’s positive growth trend are millions of entrepreneurs marketing an array of products and services.

About QNET:

QNET, a prominent Asian direct selling company, provides a wide range of life enhancing and luxury products that are offered through its proprietary e-commerce platform to customers and distributors in more than 100 countries. The company also has over 25 offices and agencies worldwide, and more than 50 stockists, apart from localised operations or franchisees in a number of countries.

Established in Hong Kong in 1998, QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Associations in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia. QNET is also a member of the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is active in sports sponsorships around the world, including football, badminton and more, due to the company’s strong belief that the drive, passion, and teamwork of sports mirror those of QNET. QNET recently signed a new and exciting partnership with Manchester City Football Club (MCFC), as its official direct selling partner for three years. For more information, please visit the QNET website at www.qnet.net

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/qnet-boosts-direct-selling-operations-in-tanzania/