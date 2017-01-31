Publicly Traded Network Marketing Companies

By Ted Nuyten

Not many people know a growing number of Direct Selling Companies is publicly traded, on the Nasdaq or OTC Market.

Over-the-counter (OTC) is a security traded in some context other than on a formal exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Toronto Stock Exchange or the NYSE MKT, formerly known as the American Stock Exchange (AMEX).

Below you find the Real Time list based on “What is a listed network marketing company worth”.

Herbalife you can buy for $5 Billion and RBC Life Sciences for $1 million, Total value of all companies $25 Billion (as of 31 january 2017)

Market capitalization is the total dollar market value of all of a Direct selling / Network Marketing company’s outstanding shares.

Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying a company’s shares outstanding by the current market price of one share.

The investment community uses this figure to determine a company’s size, as opposed to sales or total asset figures.

#Symbol

CompanyMarket cap in $M.

Country

1HLFHerbalife5,180US2NUACFNatura Cosmeticos3,500BR3PRIPrimerica Financial Services3,460US4TUPTupperware2,990US5NUSNu Skin2,810US6AVPAvon2,510US7USNAUSANA1,510US8TEP.LTelecom Plus (Utility Warehouse)1,210GB9WRMTWorld Global Network529US10MEDTake Shape For Life – Medifast495US11KWH-UN.TOViridian Energy271US12NATRNature’s Sunshine Products235US13YGYIYoungevity105US14LFVNLifeVantage99US15OMNTDubli Network – Ominto88US16MTEXMannatech51US17ZZ-B.STZinzino37SE18JRJRJRJR Networks30US19EDUCUsborne Books30US20IMM.VImmunotec Research21CA21RELVReliv International8US22FVRGForeverGreen – FgXpress6US23ZRVTZurvita2US24RBCLRBC Life Sciences1USTotal:25,179M

