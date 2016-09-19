Positive Impact Leadership: 12 NO-NOs for MLM Leadership

By Simon Chan

I’ve seen many MLM organizations grow to a big size but unfortunately break down and people quit due to bad leadership.

Below are a list of the common mistakes that I see MLM leaders make.

1) Ego Over Outcome

A leader who gets too caught up with the hype and recognition becomes unattractive and soon become more interested in how they are perceived than the volume that is being created in the organization.

Leadership is all about getting the results and not about ego nor pride.

Ego and pride often prevent leader from taking the time to talk to someone. Which leads us to number 2.

2) Lazy with Communication

Most problems in MLM (and in the world) can be solved if both parties took the time to communicate their differences.

As a leader you must communicate. It is way better to over communicate than not communicate enough.

Don’t be lazy with your communication. A 10 minute phone call is much more effective than 10 text messages. Better yet, meet in person or Skype so that people can see you on the webcam and how genuine you are.

3) Going Around Someone

This happens when leaders get lazy and don’t communicate with the people involved in a situation. Instead of going to that person directly, they take a “shortcut” and go around that person. Worse, they may even talk bad about that person.

It is a sign of leadership weakness when you are afraid to directly confront a situation.

Leaders are able to make the difficult conversations regardless of whether they like it or not.

4) Comparing People

It’s one thing to do friendly competitions and motivate team members but it can get nasty and resentful if leaders start comparing downlines.

Everyone is different so never compare!

5) “Back in the day when I was…”

The worse type of comparison is when the leader compares his downlines to himself!

No one cares how things were when you were building your business cause times change.

The skill set for MLM is the same but the vehicle and techniques are different. A great example is someone who built their businesses back in the 1990s may have used teleconferences while most people use webinars now.

6) Singling People Out in Public

If you have an issue with someone, speak directly with that person privately. Don’t take it out in public. See #2

7) Using Profanity

Passion is good but don’t use profanity. Some people are okay with it but others may be turned off. You never know. It’s always better to stay on the safe side.

Also, if you can’t control your tongue, then what CAN you control as a leader?

8) Losing Your Temper

Emotional Intelligence is important for a true leader. I know we are human and it’s tough to suppress our emotions but never express your anger in public. It’s always better to stay cool and controlled.

Your downlines want to follow someone that is cool under pressure. Not someone that will just blow up easily.

9) Disrespectful of Other People’s Time

As the leader you should be the model for excellent time management.

Always remember that most of your downlines not only need guidance on how to build their businesses part time, but they are making personal sacrifices to build their MLM business.

The easiest way to respect someone’s time is to always:

Show up on time

Start on time

End on time

10) Traveling with an Entourage

Some MLM leaders do it and I understand their reasons but it is a big turnoff. I knew a leader that no one could approach. Every time you went up to him to ask a question, his “bodyguards” would kindly intercept you and guide you away.

The REAL reason for entourages is for the power trip that the leader gets.

11) Going After The Next Big Thing

People want consistency and focus towards a big vision. Make sure you don’t constantly change direction.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s important to change but if you do it too often, people start losing belief in your leadership and doubt if you really know what the heck is going on.

That is how I lost faith in one of my early mentors. He would get us all excited about a great vision (related to an online system we were going to use) but in just a few short weeks he changed course and that shocked us. My immediate thoughts was that he was leading us to the wrong path. And then before those doubts subsided, we shifted course again. After the second time he did that, I never looked up to him anymore and started to seek out a new mentor

12) Not Letting People Share Ideas

Reread #1 and #2.

You should stay focused but it should never be closed communication where it is “my way or the highway.”

Create an atmosphere where people will feel comfortable to share ideas and give feedback.

This is extremely important because there is a chance they may be right! Also, deep inside, everyone wants to feel important and make a contribution and if you create an atmosphere where ideas are not welcome, people will shut down ideas. They will get discouraged and you also lose out on valuable feedback.

Often the feedback that we hate to hear most are the ones that we need to apply the most!

Those are 12 No Nos for MLM Leadership.

Keep this checklist handy because there is pride and ego in everyone of us and often we can let our emotions get in the way and end up doing 1 of these 12.

