PM International Classified As Triple A Opportunity

By Ted Nuyten

PM International is classified as Triple A (AAA+) opportunity based on key figures such as revenue, momentum, poll results, alexa ratings, input from direct selling professionals, top earners and Head Office visits.

Business For Home recommends PM International. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a (new) representative.

PM-International AG develops and distributes high-quality, self-developed and largely patented food supplements and cosmetics of the own brands FitLine © and BeautyLine © in the premium segment.

The core competency of the company is the nutrient transport concept: the exclusive nutrient transport concept (NTC) always brings the nutrients exactly where they are needed, exactly where they are needed – to the cell level! From inside and outside.

In order to ensure a consistently high product quality, PM-International continually checks the products independently through TÜV SÜD ELAB. The product’s consumer can directly access a web page of TÜV SÜD ELAB by scanning an OR code on the product packaging and can view the analyzes. This is currently no competitor.

Far more than 300 million FitLine © products have been sold worldwide – many customers use FitLine © regularly, including numerous top athletes. At the same time, the PM International Group is the supplier to many large sporting associations such as the German Ice Hockey Federation, the German Ski Association and the Austrian Sports Aid.

PM-International distributes its quality products in more than 35 countries worldwide.

Company revenue in 2015 – Euro 350 Million, 2016 Euro 460 Million.

PM International World Headquarters – Luxembourg and offices

About the Business For Home Ranking:

In our database we have around 1,000 direct selling companies from all over the world.

We have classified 650 companies with an AAA+, AA+, A+ or B grade.

In a couple of weeks the results will be visible together with more data in the (Free) Business For Home app, available both for Android as iOS. Therefore we recommend to download the app below.

The Business For Home grade definition:

AAA+ Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor.

AA+ Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor.

A+ Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor.

B Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/pm-international-classified-as-triple-a-opportunity/