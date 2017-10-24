Plexus Worldwide’s Cindy Latham Wins Chief Marketing Officer Of The Year By Phoenix Business Journal

By Nicole Dunkley

Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide (Plexus) a leading direct-selling health and wellness company focused on health and happiness, is proud to announce Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Cindy Latham has been selected by The Phoenix Business Journal as CMO of the Year for its inaugural C-Suite Awards. Latham was one of three finalists to be selected for the CMO category.

Latham has been the CMO at Plexus since February 2016. She is a marketing executive with more than 29 years of experience leading global marketing, research, and development teams within the direct-selling industry.

Since joining Plexus, Latham has spearheaded new product initiatives which generated $66.4 million in sales. Along with a complete company rebranding project, she has led the strategy and design of more effective tools that Plexus Ambassadors use to sell products to consumers, including an award-winning catalog.

“In a short amount of time, Cindy’s clear vision and hands-on leadership have influenced every corner of our company, from our products to how our brand is embraced,” said Tarl Robinson, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. “We are so proud of Cindy for being selected as CMO of the Year and continue to look forward to the contributions she and the rest of her team make to Plexus.”

“For almost three decades, I’ve worked to have a voice in formulating corporate strategy, and I am so honored to be chosen as CMO of the year at this inaugural event,” said Plexus Worldwide CMO Cindy Latham. “I feel fortunate to be part of a great leadership team at Plexus and for the opportunity to influence and contribute to the continued growth of the company, its employees and our Ambassadors.”

The panel of judges considered a nominee’s impact on the company, significant achievements and career history, and contributions to company growth, profitability, areas of corporate management, and community.

About Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide LLC offers health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With more than 615,000 independent business owners (“Ambassadors”) worldwide, Plexus is among the world’s 40 largest direct sales companies and has often been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/plexus-worldwides-cindy-latham-wins-chief-marketing-officer-of-the-year-by-phoenix-business-journal/