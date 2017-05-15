By Ted Nuyten

Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide, a leading direct-selling health, wellness and weight management company that was recently recognized by Direct Selling News (DSN) as #39 globally on its List of Top Revenue Generating Direct Selling Companies, unveiled its new logo and branding.

In just a few short years, Plexus has grown to more than $500 Million in sales with 17 different products.

Plexus recognized the opportunity to refresh its brand, including updating its product packaging and marketing materials ,to better reflect its mission as a health and happiness company.

“As Plexus continues to grow, we recognized the need to develop a consistent look and feel that better aligns with our mission to enhance health and happiness,”

said Cindy Latham, Chief Marketing Officer of Plexus Worldwide.

“With that in mind, we interviewed hundreds of Ambassadors for their input, and our new branding reflects their passionate belief in Plexus and our products.”

During the next few months, Plexus’ products – which are now in three distinct categories of weight management, nutrition and personal care – will start to reflect the new branding.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Since its inception, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Plexus Worldwide has been helping people transform their lives with exceptional, science-based health and wellness products and an exciting home-based entrepreneurial opportunity.

Plexus has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, and was named the 39th largest direct selling company in the world in 2017, according to Direct Selling News (DSN). Plexus’ core beliefs are simple: Be Trustworthy, Be Honest, Be Reliable, and Be Responsible. For more information about Plexus Worldwide visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/plexus-worldwide-unveils-new-logo-and-branding/