Plexus Worldwide Receives Honors From Wellness Council Of Arizona

By Ted Nuyten

Plexus Worldwide, (Plexus) a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, is being honored by the Wellness Council of Arizona for promoting health and wellness in the workplace.

The Council is recognizingPlexus for the following achievements:

Process and Leadership in Worksite Health Promotion

Champions of Worksite Wellness: Senior Leadership – Crystal Thudium

Champions of Worksite Wellness: Wellness Committee Member – Randi Magee

Champions of Worksite Wellness: Personal Achievement – Samantha Carter

The Wellness Council of Arizona’s Process & Leadership award recognizes organizations that have successfully built the platform for prevention and improved health within the workplace. Plexus offers its employees discounted gym memberships, biometricscreenings and on-site health coaches to assist in meeting their health improvement goals.

The company also plans programs and monthly challenges to address health concerns, encourages walk breaks and provides free fruit and healthy cafeteria selections for the employees.

Individual employees of Plexus Worldwide will also be honored for their accomplishments and commitment to wellness in the workplace. Plexus Worldwide Human Resources Director Crystal Thudium is being recognized at the senior level for advancing resources, budget, policies and wellness culture at Plexus.

Employee Services Manager Randi Magee is being awarded for her role on a wellness committee and Vendor Management Specialist Samantha Carter is being honored for meeting regularly with Plexus health coaches to achieve her personal goals.

“Above all, Plexus is a health and happiness company, and we’re committed to promoting wellness for our employees, ambassadors and customers,”

said Chief Financial Officer Steve Howard.

“We are also very proud of Crystal, Randi and Samantha for making our employee wellness program come to life.”

Plexus and these three individuals were recognized at the Council’s 32nd Annual Meeting on September 15, 2017. The awards luncheon was held at 11 a.m. at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, 5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler, Arizona 85226.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Since its inception, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Plexus Worldwide has been helping people transform their lives with exceptional, science-based health and wellness products and an exciting home-based entrepreneurial opportunity.

A health and happiness company, Plexus has been featured on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies, and was named the 39th largest direct selling company in the world in 2017, according to Direct Selling News (DSN). Plexus’ core beliefs are simple: Be Trustworthy, Be Honest, Be Reliable, and Be Responsible.

For more information about Plexus Worldwide visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/plexus-worldwide-receives-honors-from-wellness-council-of-arizona/