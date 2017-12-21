Plexus Worldwide Appoints VP Of Customer Service

By Ted Nuyten

Plexus Worldwide (Plexus), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company focused on health and happiness, is pleased to announce it has hired Louis Ross as the Vice President of Customer Service.

Ross will oversee the Plexus customer service department and two outsourced centers.

“We have achieved amazing growth in the number of Ambassadors and customers who enjoy Plexus products,”

said Tarl Robinson, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. “With this growth, we must seek continuous improvement in the ways we support them.

We are confident that the knowledge and experience Louis brings to Plexus will help us continue to improve customer experiences as we seek to become a world-class service organization.”

“I was attracted to joining the Plexus team because of its reputation in the direct selling industry for its commitment to putting its independent sales representatives and customers first,” said Ross.

“I’m excited to join such a dynamic team working with both Plexus executives, and its call center teams, to seamlessly respond to and assist more than 600,000 Ambassadors and customers.”

Ross brings more than 20 years of customer service experiences, has been responsible for 1500 call center agents, and has managed centers in the United States and abroad. Ross holds both a MBA and Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Minnesota and is fluent in Spanish.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide LLC offers health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With more than 615,000 independent business owners (“Ambassadors”) worldwide, Plexus is among the world’s 40 largest direct sales companies and has often been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.

The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals.

For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/plexus-worldwide-appoints-vp-of-customer-service/