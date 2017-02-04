Peter Webb – WOR(l)D Global Network Achieves President Rank

By Ted Nuyten

UK & European Network Marketing professional Peter Webb recently partnered with World Global Network and has quickly attained the prestigious rank of President.

Peter lives in the UK with his wife Hilary and their two children Millie and Olivia and brings a lot of passion to the Industry having been mentored by some of the best in the industry including his good friends and Grand President Millionaires Chad and Nattida Chong.

A President brings in over $250,000 USD revenue in just a week’s period and amazingly Peter did this within his very first month.

Peter has over a decade of experience in Network Marketing quickly rising to the Top Ranks in his two previous Companies. It was only just a few short months ago that Peter noticed some good friends of his Chad & Nattida Chong breaking some serious records in the industry and decided to take a look at what they were doing, the rest so to speak is history.

“I knew that if Chad & Nattida and Nattida’s parents Nat & Chanida Puranaputra were doing something new it had to be something very special. Once I saw the innovative category creating product which is a TRUE FIRST inside or outside of this industry, the innovative residual structure of the compensation plan and the simplicity of the business itself, I was IN!”

“I instinctively knew that this was so different from everything else out there that it would attract not only the newest person but the experienced and somewhat burned out Network Marketing Professional’s around the world that are tired of the same old same old.”

Fortunate enough to have just returned from the Wor(l)d Diamond Lifestyle Holiday in Dubai Peter got to see where this Company is heading and receive 5 Star treatment staying in the Luxurious Al Qsar Hotel on Jemeriah Beach.

“I am proud to be part of this movement and excited to continue to help people around the globe have incredible success with this business.”

For more information please visit www.worldgn.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/02/peter-webb-world-global-network-achieves-president-rank/