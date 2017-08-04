Peggy and Mark DiSalle Achieve Double Diamond Rank At Valentus

By Ted Nuyten

Peggy DiSalle and her husband Mark are Double Diamonds with Valentus and on track to reach their goal of Triple Diamond by the end of 2017.

The thing that is so impressive about Peggy is that she chose network marketing for the benefits we all love, “To spend more time with her family including her16-year-old son and 23-year-old daughter”.

“Peggy is adamant on always stretching the boundaries of everyday life, and lives according to her favorite mantra, GO BIG OR GO HOME. She is a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate, and is currently working toward receiving her second degree.

Peggy’s extensive and diverse background includes producing movies with her husband of 25 years, Mark; as well as sales and marketing in the banking, travel, and hospitality industries. She strives to find enjoyment in everything she does, and says

“We all have the ability to find joy and happiness in our lives, if we just know where to look”

Peggy has spent the last two decades on a quest to find natural ways to keep herself, and her family, healthy. As a Certified Wellness Specialist, Peggy has turned her passion into a mission by sharing with others her discoveries to prevent, and even treat, illness naturally. She is living proof that a healthy lifestyle inspires a happy life.

Valentus team with CEO and Founder Dave Jordan

Her book, Want to be Happy? A Quick and Easy Guide to Joyful Living …, is a testament to her mission for sharing ways to promote joy and well-being.

Mark builds Valentus with Peggy when he isn’t off Producing Films. His passion to help people and entertain them goes back to his first film Bloodsport and most recently the hit Mothers Day directed by the late Gary Marshall.

When it comes to Valentus they love the ease of talking about the products. Peggy says “Just imagine a magic bullet! What could be easier than dumping a packet of powder into hot water and drinking it to lose weight!”

“In all of our years in network marketing, we have never worked with such an amazing company. With products that practically sell themselves, and such an inviting opportunity, someone has never asked us if they could join us before.

With Valentus, it happens all the time! All of the business partners we have brought to Valentus have had a relatively easy time adapting quickly to our culture and training. The pay plan is the most generous we have ever seen, and we get paid very generously and on time every week!

This is the most fun in business we have ever had doing together, and it’s rewarding by simply talking to people about Valentus’ products, and our business opportunity and timing to the marketplace. We have never had the pleasure of working with a more generous and caring owner as our CEO Dave Jordan.

He puts his heart and soul into this company and truly cares about the success of every single person. Their team is thriving here in this very family oriented environment.

Peggy says “It’s what makes Valentus different than ANY other company out there. This is more like a family run business than your typical Network Marketing Company”. We have found our home here with Valentus, and we invite you to consider joining us on this rare journey we find ourselves on!

Peggy does have an addiction, now of course this is very private and we would never want to share it with anyone. Just between us, she has admitted to having an addiction to “HELPING PEOPLE!”.

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity. From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals! For more information please visit www.valentus.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/peggy-and-mark-disalle-achieve-double-diamond-rank-at-valentus/