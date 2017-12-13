Peekaboo Beans Appoints Sandy Spielmaker As General Manager

By Ted Nuyten

Peekaboo Beans Inc. (TSXV: BEAN, OTC PINK: PBBSF), a direct-sales retailer of children’s apparel, is pleased to announce they have recruited Sandy Spielmaker as General Manager of Operations.

With over two decades of experience in the direct sales world, Sandy Spielmaker understands direct selling from top to bottom. In her most recent role as Scentsy’s Chief Sales Officer, she oversaw all global sales focusing on market expansion, growth strategies and continually improving Consultant success, while fostering a unique company culture.

She began her career serving in various capacities at SC Johnson also holding executive positions at Bissell and Johnson Outdoors before moving to Amway, where she was V. P. of Sales for the U.S. There she oversaw sales, customer support, training, events, field communication, compensation, and analytics.

She later became Amway’s VP of Global Sales – Leader Development and led global training, business analytics and coaching, recognition, and event strategy. Prior to Scentsy, Sandy served as Chief Sales Officer at Origami Owl.

Ms. Spielmaker states,

“I’m thrilled to help such an amazing organization with a well-loved brand and loyal community.

Peekaboo Beans has big dreams, and I’m honored to support the efforts of this talented team and its exceptional stylists to build and grow an incredible company.”

Traci Costa, CEO of Peekaboo Beans states,

“I’m overjoyed Ms. Spielmaker decided to join our team. Having yet another powerful woman join us, one who led the charge of a multi-billion dollar company confirms that our Peekaboo Beans brand and mission are compelling and strong.”

Nikki Mayer, will maintain a seat on the Board of Directors as well as continue to serve on the executive team, in the area of Finance, and Human Resources.

The company is also pleased that US stylist growth continued to outpace Canadian growth the month of November by nearly twenty percent.

With the addition of Ms. Spielmaker as General Manager and Ms. Cindy Tokoly as Director of Sales and Field Development, whom both are extremely well versed in the US market the company anticipates this promising trend to continue and exceed expectations.

About Peekaboo Beans

Peekaboo Beans Inc. is a high-quality, ethically manufactured children’s apparel brand sold exclusively through its direct-sales network of Stylists or independent sales representatives. In line with its mission, Peekaboo Beans develops custom fabrics and designs its apparel to promote play in children’s lives. Through the direct-sales model, Peekaboo Beans trains women to be entrepreneurs, build a business and generate income on their own terms.

For more information, please visit www.peekaboobeans.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/peekaboo-beans-appoints-sandy-spielmaker-as-general-manager/