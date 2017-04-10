Paycation Names Larry Cantrell As President

By Ted Nuyten

Paycation officially announced at the 2017 National Leadership Conference in Las Vegas their global expansion strategy and the much-anticipated person that will be leading the charge.

TraVerus Global, Inc., was introduced as the new parent company of Paycation Travel, Xstream Travel and Xstream Holidays. These entities will continue to operate under the TraVerus Global brand as the travel and leisure division.

Bachar Nutrition will be added as a health-and-wellness division, along with Success Training Institute (STI) operating in conjunction with the other businesses in a personal development division. These three areas combine to give customers and representatives more options to improve their lives in a more complete way.

Larry Cantrell was announced to spearhead the expansion strategy and is welcomed as the new President of TraVerus Global. Cantrell is a 30-year veteran of the direct-selling industry who is known as a passionate corporate leader with a distributor’s heart.

His experience includes the founding and successful launch of two direct selling companies as President & CEO. He has been active with the Direct Selling Association (DSA) for more than 25 years, and has served on various committees such as Governmental Affairs Committee, Ethics Committee and International Committee. In the early ’90s, Mr. Cantrell was influential in lobbying various Senators and Congressmen for the passage of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA).

In 1987, Cantrell was introduced to the direct-selling distribution model where he became a successful associate and a passionate student of the industry. That foundation led to three decades of industry success, both domestically and internationally, that he now brings to TraVerus Global as President. His extensive knowledge of the development, branding, distribution and international expansion of more than 50 nutritional strategies is one of the many reasons TraVerus Global has entrusted him with the Presidency.

David Manning, Founder and CEO of TraVerus Global and its subsidiary companies says,

“We have been courting Mr. Cantrell for months and we are humbled and honored to have him serve as our President.

Few individuals have attained his level of accomplishment and we are delighted that he has chosen to call TraVerus Global home.”

“After spending time with David Manning, who I consider a legend in our industry, it becomes clear as to why his companies have been so successful,” Cantrell stated. “His vision to expand the company, not only into other global markets, but also adding world-class products and services, is something I look forward to helping our team execute.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/04/paycation-names-larry-cantrell-as-president/