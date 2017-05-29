Pawtree A MLM Pet Product Company is Expanding

By Ted Nuyten

PawTree, LLC is pleased to announce the company has received a $7 million growth investment from private investors.

Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, but pawTree noted that the investment capital will be used to further accelerate the growth and expansion of pawTree nationally.

Since launching in 2014, pawTree has more than doubled each year, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in pet nutrition. pawTree offers natural pet food, pet treats, holistic supplements, and more for both dogs and cats.

“We make a difference in the lives of pets and their people, which is at the heart of our vision to create a world filled with unconditional love where pets and their people thrive,” said founder & CEO, Roger Morgan.

The investment will go a long way in expanding the reach of pawTree’s natural pet products. One of the most unique aspects of pawTree’s model is that products aren’t sold through traditional retail stores or online pet sites. Instead, products are sold exclusively through a group of nearly 1,500 “petPros”, or independent reps who share the products and earn commissions.

“Anyone with a passion for pets can join as a petPro and get paid commissions,”

said Morgan.

The petPros simply share the pawTree products with others and earn residual commissions when people go to the pawTree site and buy. For information about how the pawTree products will make a difference in any pet’s life, or to sign up as a petPro, visit www.pawtree.com.

About pawTree

pawTree is the nation’s premier social selling pet product company, inspiring entrepreneurial animal lovers to earn extra money, while sharing a better way to care for pets with customized nutrition and unique product offerings.

The company was the first to combine a customer base in both the social selling industry ($36B+ annually) and the pet industry ($60B+ annually) in such a compelling way, creating a brand for those who are passionate about people and pets.

In 2015, pawTree earned 4.5 stars by the Dog Food Advisor, a well-known, online source providing third-party reviews of dog food. And, in 2016, pawTree expanded with the introduction of nutrition, health, wellness and accessory products for cats. To learn more, visit www.pawTree.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/pawtree-a-mlm-pet-product-company-is-expanding/