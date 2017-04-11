Park Lane Jewelry Opens Puerto Rico

By Ted Nuyten

Pioneer in the direct sales industry for 61 years, Park Lane Jewelry, has officially launched the newest franchise in Puerto Rico beginning April 10th, 2017.

With Puerto Rico experiencing stagnant growth and growing unemployment, Park Lane will be committed to offering all of Puerto Rico the opportunity to own a home-based enterprise backed by a well-established, debt-free, Direct Sales jewelry giant.

Husband and wife team Evelyn Monroig and Carlos Smith will be the first Park Lane Jewelry (Subsidiary of Jewels by Park Lane US) Franchise Owners/Operators of Puerto Rico, operating in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Both have a long history of success within direct sales and business. Evelyn has been recognized Worldwide as a top direct sales leader, building multi-million dollar businesses as the top field leader, mentor and coach. Evelyn’s passion and energy drove her to find the very best Direct Sales opportunity in the world, and bring it to the woman and men of Puerto Rico.

Carlos, with 20 years of Executive Management and Operations experience, provides the stability and expertise as head of operations. Both are excited to be launching this amazing opportunity.

“We very are excited to have Evelyn & Carlos as franchise owners in Puerto Rico,”

said Park Lane’s Vice President of International Field Sales Tom Judson.

“Taking all that the World’s leader in Direct Sales jewelry offers, and partnering it with such exceptional leaders creates the most amazing opportunity now in Puerto Rico.”

Park Lane Jewelry, based in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA is a second-generation family-owned-and-operated company. Park Lane was founded in Chicago, in 1955, by Shirley and Arthur LeVin. Through their efforts, the company is today recognized as the leading fashion jewelry direct sales company, known especially for its generous representative, hostess, and customer programs which include guaranteed products, no-product buy-in at startup, and high-quality fashion jewelry.

Park Lane offers the perfect solution to mothers who wish to spend time with their children yet want the opportunity to generate income for their families. It also can be a great part-time endeavor for anyone wishing to supplement income, start their own business, or create financial independence. If you are looking to create your own work schedule, earn trips, jewelry and prizes, then explore the opportunities available at Park Lane Jewelry.

To find out more about earning free jewelry by hosting a Park Lane fashion jewelry get-together, or to learn about the new opportunities in Park Lane Puerto Rico. For more information please visit www.pr.parklanejewelry.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/04/park-lane-jewelry-opens-puerto-rico/