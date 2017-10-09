Oriflame CEO Magnus Brannstrom Named Chairman Of The World Federation Of Direct Selling Associations

By Ted Nuyten

The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), a global trade organization representing more than 60 national direct selling associations, today announced Oriflame CEO and President Magnus Brännström will serve as the organization’s Chairman through October 2020.

Brännström assumes the role of Chairman from Doug DeVos, President of Amway.

“I am very honoured and privileged to serve the direct selling industry as Chairman of the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations during these exciting times. The world is going through digital transformation.

I believe the direct selling, with its communities of people united by a joint purpose, is more relevant than ever for empowering entrepreneurship through offering quality products and services.

I look forward to continue to build and develop on my predecessors’ long legacy of improving the standards of the global direct selling industry,”

said Magnus Brännström.

Previously Brännström was the Vice Chairman of WFDSA. He also held the position as Chairman of SELDIA, the European Direct Selling Association.

“It’s been a tremendous honour to serve as Chairman of WFDSA for the past three years. None of our goals could have been accomplished without strong partnerships and the support of the direct selling associations around the world”,

said outgoing Chairman Doug De Vos. “Direct selling is in good hands under the leadership of Magnus Brännström. I have never been more confident and optimistic about the future of our industry.”

About the WFDSA

Founded in 1978, the WFDSA is the global trade association for the USD$182.6 billion direct selling industry, serving more than 60 national direct selling associations and their member companies. Direct selling involves the marketing of products and services directly to consumers in a face-to-face manner, away from permanent retail locations. For more information, please visit www.wfdsa.org.

About Oriflame

Founded in 1967, Oriflame is a beauty company selling direct in more than 60 countries. Its wide portfolio of Swedish, nature-inspired, innovative beauty products is marketed through approximately 3 million independent Oriflame Consultants, generating annual sales of around €1.2 billion

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/oriflame-ceo-magnus-brannstrom-named-chairman-of-the-world-federation-of-direct-selling-associations/