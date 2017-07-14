Organo Launches Ogxfenix Product Line In Europe

By Ted Nuyten

ORGANO™, at the forefront of healthier lifestyle trends — including consumers’ migration to foods that provide a greater amount of nutrients per calorie, today announced that its highly popular Body Management product line, complete with its premier product, OGXFENIX, will be available throughout Europe commencing 6 August.

Prior to official launch, OGXFENIX products can be purchased in Europe through pre-orders. The OGX Body Management product line debuted last year in North America and has been the Company’s fastest selling product family.

Organo has the unique distinction of being the only network marketing company that offers one formula of shake – OGXFENIX – throughout the European market; offering a consistent product line throughout various countries. OGXFENIX is available in both creamy vanilla and rich chocolate, is gluten-free, contains whey protein free of artificial growth hormones and synthetic sweeteners, and features the anti-oxidant rich Ganoderma mushroom, electrolytes, and a pre-biotic fibre for optimal digestive health. Shipped in powder form, OGXFENIX can become a wide assortment of mouth-watering mealtime shakes.

The OGXFENIX product line also includes such product entries as Organic Ganoderma Lucidum, Ganoderma Lucidum Mycelium, and Organic Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powder which are available in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany (Organic Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powder is not available in Germany), Spain, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, United Kingdom, Slovakia and Romania. These products will be coming soon to Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

“ORGANO has always been guided by a desire to provide convenient, premium products that benefit an active lifestyle,” stated Bernardo Chua, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ORGANO. “Our Body Management product line is the embodiment of that vision and mission. As a global company, it is gratifying to witness a positive international response to our products, to the ORGANO community, and to the ORGANO family.”

“Enjoying OGXFENIX allows individuals to manage their weight while saving 1,000 EUR to 3,000 EUR per year in the process,” added ORGANO co-Founder Shane Morand. “With OGXFENIX, a complete meal can be made in under two minutes – thereby keeping with our promise to provide the world with premium and convenient products.”

“ORGANO’s Body Management product line, OGX in North America, has become the gold standard in weight management, and it features terrific support system,” stated Holton Buggs, ORGANO Chief Visionary Officer. “The OGX Body Management product line supports customers in North America through our dedicated interactive Facebook community – X4Ever.”

X4Ever engages OGX Body Management product line users in North America with a daily interactive support network that allows them to share their stories, to celebrate milestones, to read about each other’s experiences, to cheer each other on, to enjoy new recipes and health tips — and to experience the support that can make a healthier lifestyle plan more enjoyable and successful.

Founded in 2008, ORGANO is dedicated to bringing the benefits of the earth’s nutritional riches to people throughout the world via its premium products that can be used daily to help to achieve a more energetic and healthier lifestyle. A cornerstone of this approach is the infusing of ORGANO products with the anti-oxidant-rich Ganoderma mushroom (also referred to as Reishi) – so that individuals can enjoy nutrient-enhanced beverages and meals without any extra effort or ingredients. ORGANO offers its complete line of products through its Independent Distributor network and to consumers through its retail and Preferred Customer programs throughout Europe as well as in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

About ORGANO

Founded in 2008 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, and formerly known as Organo Gold, ORGANO brings the treasures of the earth to the people of the world by offering a variety of premium everyday products including coffees, teas, nutraceuticals and personal care items.

ORGANO offers its suite of products through its Independent Distributor network and to consumers through its retail and Preferred Customer programs. The company currently operates in 51 countries on six continents and is privately held. For more information about ORGANO, visit our website at www.organogold.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/07/organo-launches-ogxfenix-product-line-in-europe/