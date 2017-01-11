By Ted Nuyten

Bolivia’s growing economy and entrepreneurial spirit were key factors in the decision, management said in a launch announcement.

According to a 2014 report from Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, Bolivia ranks sixth among 70 economies evaluated in terms of early-stage entrepreneurial activity. The survey of adults ages 18 to 64 found that 73 percent believe they have the skills to start a business; 58 percent see existing opportunities to do so; and just 38 percent are inhibited by fear of failure.

The country’s appetite for entrepreneurship could help ORGANO raise its profile in a highly competitive market, as the company is limiting its initial product offering to specialty coffees. Like all ORGANO products, the beverages are enhanced with Ganoderma, a mushroom used for thousands of years in traditional Asian medicines.

“ORGANO continues its Latin America expansion with our premium coffee products, competing head-to-head with specialty coffees in one of the richest coffee-growing continents in the world,” said Bernardo Chua, ORGANO Founder and CEO.

With the addition of Bolivia, the British Columbia-based company has operations in 51 countries.

About ORGANO

Founded in 2008, ORGANO remains focused on its mission to bring the treasures of the earth to the people of the world with premium products that help them live a divine lifestyle – defined as balance and maximum happiness in the areas of life.

We meet this mission through the principles of the Napoleon Hill Foundation, with which the Company has a long-standing and exclusive collaboration. ORGANO offers its suite of products through its Independent Distributor network and to consumers through its retail and Preferred Customer programs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Learn more about ORGANO at: www.organogold.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/organo-expands-to-bolivia/