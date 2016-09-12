Oracle Open World 2016: Introduction To Data Management Cloud Solutions

By Edgar Haren

Nearly four decades ago, Oracle was an early pathfinder in the data management market. Oracle’s drive to continuously innovate over the years to stay ahead of disruptions and the rapidly changing technology landscape has enabled Oracle to become the leader in the data management market. With the pervasiveness of the cloud, the reluctance to stray from one’s legacy can be one of the biggest challenges for creativity, innovation and dealing with a disruption in the market. At Oracle Open World September 18–22, 2016 in San Francisco Oracle will debut several new solutions focused on easing the migration to the cloud, while enabling customers to capture the full value of their data capital. Come see the latest technology and product updates set to create the next wave of disruption in the market.

If you are able to attend, below you will find some key sessions and topics highlighted for your consideration.

Sunday, Sept 18th –

Oracle OpenWorld Welcome Keynote [KEY7962] 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Moscone North—Hall D

Monday, Sept 19th –

Oracle OpenWorld Monday Keynote [KEY7963] 8:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Moscone North—Hall D

The World’s #1 Database for the Cloud [GEN6367] 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Moscone South—103

The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Platform [GEN7610] 1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. | Oracle Cloud Plaza @ Howard Street

OpenStack Murano: Push-Button Composition of Oracle Applications and Database [CON7457] 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Marriott Marquis—Salon 1/2/3

Oracle Database In-Memory: What’s New and What’s Coming [CON6380] 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. | Moscone South—104T

Tuesday, Sept 20th –

Oracle OpenWorld Tuesday Morning Keynote [KEY7964] 8:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Moscone North—Hall D

Oracle Cloud Platform for Big Data [GEN7471] 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. | Moscone South—103

Data Warehousing, Big Data, and the Cloud in the Next Generation of Oracle Database [CON6106] 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. | Moscone South—305

Oracle Integration Cloud—Strategy/Vision for Journey to Cloud Transformation [GEN1806] 12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Moscone South—102

Who Wins the Oracle Database in the Cloud Bake-Off? [CON5672] 12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Moscone South—309

Oracle OpenWorld Tuesday Afternoon Keynote [KEY7965] 1:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. | Moscone North—Hall D

Introducing Oracle MySQL Cloud Service [CON4851] 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. | Park Central—Stanford

Oracle Database Cloud Service: Strategy and Technology Overview [CON6125] 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Moscone South—302

Wednesday, Sept 21st –

Oracle OpenWorld Wednesday Keynote [KEY7966] 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Moscone North—Hall D

Oracle’s Cloud Computing Strategy [CON1805] 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. | Moscone South—309

Meet the Experts: Oracle E-Business Suite on Oracle Cloud (IaaS and PaaS) [MTE7755] 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. | Moscone West—3001A

Oracle Streaming Big Data and Internet of Things Driving Innovation [CON7477] 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. | Moscone South—302

The Benefits and Simplicity of Oracle Cloud: Infrastructure as a Service [CON1126] 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Moscone South—30

Thursday, Sept 22nd –

DevOps Automation for Oracle Database in the Cloud: A Technical Deep Dive [CON7232] 9:30:00 AM – 10:15:00 AM

360-Degree Customer Predictive Analytics in the Cloud with Clear Visibility [CON5010] 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Park Central—Franciscan I

Oracle’s Big Data Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Strategy and Roadmap [CON6500] 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. | Moscone South—104

Best Practices for Application Development with Oracle Database Cloud Service [CON6540] 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Moscone South—104

DevOps Best Practices for Oracle Public Cloud and Oracle Cloud Machine [CON6388] 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. | Moscone South—310

Come join us and learn about Oracle’s latest technology updates and new game changing capabilities that are designed to help organizations of any size, enterprise or SMBs, adopt a highly optimized data management system in the cloud easily and affordably.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/KO3pDve34xY/oracle-open-world-2016%3A-introduction-to-data-management-cloud-solutions