Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management 2017

By Andrea Tucker

One of the most strategic technology investments made by marketing and sales teams today is a marketing automation platform that is sophisticated enough for their unique needs, but flexible enough to easily integrate with their customer relationship management (CRM) system. Marketing and Sales teams strive daily for tighter alignment, better lead quality, and customer experiences that engage their customers down a complete journey that ends in a sale. In Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management report, they evaluated 15 providers on CRM lead management criteria and have positioned Oracle in the Leaders quadrant.

Why use CRM Lead Management technologies?

Gartner states, “The fundamental goal of lead management applications is to deliver higher-value qualified opportunities to the sales team at exactly the right time.” Gartner goes on to explain, “Companies use lead management applications primarily to support the sale of “considered purchases” — any product or service that represents a significant investment for the customer and typically involves complexity that requires in-depth research. These sales are made primarily by companies selling in a business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) capacity, but we’re seeing increased usage of lead management applications in business-to-consumer (B2C) environments where individual products or services require careful customer consideration (for example, automobiles, insurance policies, investment accounts).”

Why Oracle?

The biggest barriers to implementing adaptive, personalized programs that engage customers throughout the whole customer life-cycle usually lie in the limitations of the technology or platforms being used. With the right depth and breadth of features and integration, marketing and sales teams can collaborate to touch every part of the customer experience, driving better leads and ROI.

We believe Oracle Eloqua is continually evolving to solve even the most complex lead management and campaign challenges, at scale. Eloqua’s deep functionality and native integrations allow marketers to execute across channels, monitor behavior and intent, and score leads. Extensive 3rd party integrations with leading CRMs and workflow triggers continue to help sales and marketing stay in synch and succeed in their lead conversion goals from first touch, to close of sale, to customer advocacy.

We are very excited and proud of Oracle’s recognition as a Leader for CRM Lead Management. We feel that Oracle’s continued performance as a Leader in this report shows our strong commitment to leading the marketing industry with innovation, and a continual drive to execute on our vision in the fast-paced, ever-changing world of marketing technologies.

But don’t just take our word for it, read Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management report. You can also contact us to learn more about how Oracle Eloqua can help you reach your lead management goals.

Note: This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Oracle.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/xYIuYYf4OP0/oracle-leader-gartnermq-crmlead-2017