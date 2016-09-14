Oracle Named a Leader for 5th Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management

By David Johnson

Digital marketers are in a constant battle between driving leads and managing their CRM systems. With the ever growing and evolving CRM Lead Management market Gartner offers their Magic Quadrant evaluation of 17 providers to assist IT and Marketing Leaders to determine the right fit for their business. Gartner’s CRM Lead Management report assesses the industry’s leading Marketing Automation platforms.

For the fifth straight year, Gartner has named Oracle Eloqua as the leading marketing automation platform. Based on Gartner’s criteria Oracle was chosen as a leader due to repeated completeness of vision, ability to execute that vision while showing continued growth. Here are some insights on how this report can provide strategic guidance for digital marketers, sales leaders, and IT.

What is CRM Lead Management?

According to Gartner, “CRM lead management integrates business process and technology to close the loop between marketing and sales channels, and to drive higher-value opportunities through improved demand creation, execution and opportunity management.” CRM Lead Management processes take in unqualified contacts and opportunities from a variety of sources, which may include web registration pages and campaigns; direct-mail campaigns; email marketing campaigns; multichannel campaigns; database marketing and third-party leased lists; social media; and trade shows.

Key Insight: As you read and evaluate Gartner’s CRM Lead Management report, consider the vendor offering and the breadth of features available, as well as the scalability of the platform and how it adheres to the needs of your business today and in the future.

How did Oracle Achieve its 5th Consecutive Year as a Leader?

Gartner again assessed Oracle as a Leader due to the breadth of features for lead management, extensive ecosystem of technology and service providers, and its ability to draw on other assets in the vast Oracle Marketing Cloud portfolio.

Digital marketers strive for speed to lead with efficient and accurate CRM data management. Oracle continues to strategically strengthen and extend its lead management capabilities, providing the industry’s most advanced lead qualification technology.

Oracle’s lead management and scoring spearheads the marketing automation pack in product features such as multi-factor scoring and workflow management. Oracle continues to innovate lead management capabilities with enhancements such as Program Canvas and Next Generation CRM, which allows marketers enhanced speed and flexibility for lead management practices. With the rapid evolvement in digital marketing Oracle follows Agile development practices to ensure we are working on the most important industry leading enhancements relevant to our customers.

We are very proud of Oracle’s performance as a Leader in this report over the last five years. Oracle’s continued performance as a Leader shows a strong and persistent drive of execution and vision completeness, even through multiple acquisitions and major market shifts.

