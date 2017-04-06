Oracle Eloqua Announces New LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms App for LinkedIn Campaign Manager

By April Thomas

Ever wish your marketing database was populated with the most recent information from your prospects’ LinkedIn profile? That wish is now a reality. Oracle Eloqua is excited to announce the launch of their new app for LinkedIn Campaign Manager, Lead Gen Forms. Using LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms, marketers can instantly convert members into qualified leads with a just a couple of clicks on their ads — without ever asking members to manually type in their info.

Oracle is the first marketing cloud vendor to launch an app for LinkedIn Lead Gen forms connecting the powerful data of the world’s most professional network to the best of breed marketing automation platform, Oracle Eloqua. The collaboration between LinkedIn and Oracle Eloqua in a native app provides marketers with high quality data that can be fed directly into lead generation and nurturing campaigns within your Oracle Eloqua Campaign Canvas.

Enrich Buyer Profiles

With the Oracle Eloqua LinkedIn app, marketers can leverage the power of 467 million LinkedIn users to their lead generation advantage. LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms automatically pre-fills information with which marketers are able to enrich buyer profiles with clean, accurate data that can be used for segmentation, personalization and lead scoring within Oracle Eloqua.

Convert Unknown Prospects to Known Buyers

Having clean, accurate data from LinkedIn enables better matching and data cleansing of unknown and known prospects within your database. Additionally, this new native app enables marketers to easily capture and funnel high quality new leads from LinkedIn directly into Oracle Eloqua, providing a seamless user experience that empowers marketing campaigns.

Automate Lead Nurturing Efforts

Once converted, marketers are able to immediately follow up with relevant content to drive buyer conversations based upon their interests. This new application not only further enhances the B2B marketing and lead generation efforts for marketers but is also an effective tool for expanding ABM strategies where one to one personalization and interaction is key to success.

The LinkedIn Campaign Manager App is provided free of charge for all Oracle Eloqua customers and is in controlled availability. For more information or a demo please reach out to your Oracle Marketing Cloud Account Manager. Pricing and licensing requirements for LinkedIn Campaign Manager can be acquired by reaching out to LinkedIn Sales.

Oracle’s partnership with LinkedIn continues to expand and grow creating better workflows and data for marketers. Stay tuned for new exciting announcements about the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions and Oracle Eloqua capabilities at our upcoming Modern Customer Experience in Las Vegas April 25-27 at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

