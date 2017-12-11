OneLife Bangkok Convention Attracts 10,000 Participants

By Ted Nuyten

At the end of November and during the first days of December in Malaysia and Thailand, more than 10,000 people coming from all over the world gathered for a spectacular series of related events.

Thousands of people attended this annual event, held this time at the Siam Niramit Theater. The staging was taken care of in detail to ensure a unique experience to all those who had arrived from different countries in Asia and the rest of the world to participate.

With Natchaphan Sonsirinum, Staffan Liback and Simon Le as main conductors of the event, and with speakers such as Chris Principe, Konstantin Ignatov, the brother of Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Sebastian Greenwood, Frank Ricketts, and the current numbers 1 in the Top earner ranking, Igor E. Alberts and Andreea Cimbala.

That stunning week kicked off with the celebration of the One event. A global event, especially designed this year to highlight the unity of a community that extends to almost every country in the world.

The main theme of the One event was precisely that: the diversity of a global community that, even so, felt as united as one, as only ONE.

Fernando Rys, from the Hong Kong office, was the master of ceremonies, paying special attention to the people of the audience, who were the true stars of the event, and to the wealth of the places represented by all those people.

The event also included presentations and information from invited speakers: Mark and Miki Nishiyama from Japan, Dr. Parwiz Daud from the UK, Simon Le from Vietnam, Henrique Machado from Portugal, Daniel Singh from Thailand, Michi Chua from Malaysia, the Global Master Distributor Sebastian Greenwood and as special guest, the editor of Financial IT and Finfuture magazines, Chris Principe.

The energy and enthusiasm were palpable, both on the part of the speakers and the audience, who were really happy to be part of that recognition, which was not only to the leaders of higher ranks, but to each and every one, with more or less income, who makes up the One Family.

The One event was also accompanied by a training session featured by Igor E. Alberts and Andreea Cimbala, who presented their Success4All system, a unique opportunity to learn the secrets of a team that is conquering the industry.

OneLife Convention

At the same time as this event, on a beautiful Thai island called Koh Chang, several Blue Diamonds and higher ranks belonging to the OneDreamTeam had gathered for their annual retreat.

Led by Staffan Liback, OneDreamTeam is probably the most numerous network marketing team in the world. And this was the third year on end that this small Thailand vacation was organized to reward the leaders with the best results in the team.

These vacations are already a tradition, but it didn’t make the picturesque landscapes of the Koh Chang paradise less impressive, especially for those leaders who took part for the first time in this spectacular trip. The beaches of Thailand are already a gift, but it was not all that this retreat had to offer. The complete experience consisted of activities, typical local shows and group training sessions that also reinforced the unity of the team and boosted the motivation of the leaders for another year of intense work.

Thailand also became the stage for the rest of events that would be chained on the following days and that would conclude on Saturday, December 2, with the celebration of Mastermind.

OneLife Leadership

This sequence of events began with DealShaker Expo 2017, a fair focused on the online e-commerce platform where different goods and services can be paid in the ONE cryptocurrency that the company promotes. DealShaker has become one of OneLife’s most discussed products this year, and during the event we saw leaders like Cristi Calina and Marian Grigore from Romania, Ana Flavia Bittencourt from Brasil, Luca Miatton and Marco Vassanelli from Italy. All of them have become experts in the use and promotion of this platform and explained its possibilities and advantages. Some of the leaders mentioned even have several businesses that offer services and receive payments in ONEs.

Luca Miatton, who we interviewed a few months ago about this tool, is actually the owner of several restaurants where you can pay with the cryptocurrency.

This event was followed by a day full of training. It has become another of the company’s traditions to organize large workshops and sessions focused on the training and preparation of its sales forces. For a company that carries education as a flag, it’s just a matter of principles.

The training was not only about techniques, but also personal development, finance, technology… And some statistical data of the company was also revealed: this year, the OneLife Network generated the turnover of more than 206 billion. A figure is far from being a simple fact, but proof of the power of the teams, which moved many of the attendees.

And finally, the icing on the cake: Mastermind.

Mastermind is presented as an event that marks stages and puts the cards on the table about what is expected of the company and its leaders in the following months. And this edition, three things in particular stood out: a new appointment in the network – Frank Ricketts as the Global Network Consultant, – the preparation of the teams for the new stage and a new focus of the company and its services once the ONE coin goes public, and the recognition of ranks. It was notable that the number of recognized leaders in the so-called Elite Diamond division had increased amazingly.

One of the most special moments of this event was the recognition of a new Crown Diamond: Peter Shaw from Ireland. This is the highest rank of the company, held only two networkers at the moment.

Speaking again about Elite Diamons, almost at the end of the event, a video was shown about the reward retreat in Koh Chang, making a call to all present: “next year we are waiting for you there.” A call to keep evolving and keep improving, together with the company that will also continue to evolve and transform, offering technological, educational and innovative products, once the currency becomes completely independent of its services.

The important thing, they insist, is that together they are able to develop any project they put their minds to.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/onelife-bangkok-convention-attracts-10000-participants/