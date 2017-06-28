By Ted Nuyten

OneCoin has send out an official statement as a fake document in which “OneCoin was officially licensed in Vietnam” circulated:

OneCoin:

“Due to recent media publications, concerning the distribution of false documents in Vietnam, related to the OneLife Network and its partnering companies – OneCoin and DealShaker, the OneLife team would like to emphasize on the following:

Official documents related to the company, IMA responsibilities and/or OneCoin operational, legal and auditing activities are available to the OneLife Network Members ONLY through accessing the Information Center in your OneLife BackOffice.

We remind you that important documents that are related to the activity of any of the above stated companies will and can be disseminated ONLY through the official corporate channels of the company and any other documents distributed through any other channels, individuals or media are FALSE, misleading and in breach of our corporate policies.

Our company is transparent and responsible and will cooperate with any local authorities in identifying any contradicting actions and attempts to misrepresent the company’s activities and operations.

Any unauthorized and intentional actions that harm the company’s reputation will result in immediate sanctions in accordance with the applicable internal sanction policy”

About OneCoin – OneLife

The OneLife Network is a network marketing company, an exclusive membership club dedicated to financial education and providing a work-from-home opportunity to its members. The OneLife Network is constantly growing its portfolio of products and services and expanding outside education in order to provide new opportunities to its members.

The OneLife Network is part of the OneCoin ecosystem and allows its members to mine and trade with OneCoin. For more information, please visit www.onelife.eu

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/06/onecoin-onelife-statement-for-vietnam-document/