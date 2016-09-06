OneCoin is Growing Fast – 320 Millionaires in Commission

By Ted Nuyten

According to a presentation in August by Kari Wahlroos, OneCoin’s Global Ambassador in London, UK – OneCoin has 320 millionaires in commission and 2,500 millionaires in OneCoin value.

Sources close to the company estimated the monthly sales around $350 – $400 million per month and OneCoin will be rebranded as OneLife network.

120,000+ members, about 8% of the total members, earned Euro 1,000 (approx. $ USA1,100).

OneCoin, announced it will improve usability and market capitalization by increasing the amount of coins available and using a faster and more secure blockchain. These business-savvy changes will be made on October, 2016.

We don’t want to be in the Top 3 anymore. We are now aiming for Number 1. That means we need the biggest market capitalization, usability and highest number of users, and I believe we are already at the top when it comes to users. Our goal is to reach 10 million people and 1 million merchants within the next 2 years. To achieve that, these changes to our system were necessary”, stated Dr. Ignatova.

Our goal has always been to make cryptocurrency a real, borderless method for transactions and these changes will bring us much closer to that goal.

As OneCoin sets the cryptocurrency industry standards for transparency and usability, we will continue to grow together as a powerful, unstoppable network”.

Top countries in revenue:

Germany

UK

Italy

Austria

Sweden

Switzerland

Russia

Kazakhstan

Spain

Netherlands

OneCoin Top Earners per month earnings on file:

