OneCoin Appoints Corporate Banker Pierre Arens As CEO

By Ted Nuyten

OneCoin announced today that Pierre Arens has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective March the 15th, 2017.

“Our new CEO, Pierre Arens, is going to take OneCoin to the next stage of its growth.

His experience in senior management roles in banking, international finance and capital markets, combined with his passion for successfully achieving ambitious goals, make him the right leader to assume the CEO role at OneCoin – a company dedicated to remaining at the forefront of a rapidly developing industry. “

“Pierre is entrepreneurially driven. What is more, Pierre’s natural leadership skill and abilities in managing and being part of a team make him an extraordinarily good fit for a global, innovative company like OneCoin”,

said Dr. Ruja Ignatova, the Founder and Visionary behind OneCoin.

Pierre holds extensive industry knowledge with over 25 years of experience in senior roles in banking and corporate finance. Prior to joining OneCoin, Pierre filled various roles from bank CEO to Managing Director Credit Structuring, Treasury & Financial Markets at Banque Internationale a? Luxembourg (BIL).

Pierre holds an MBA in Finance from Sacred Heart University, Connecticut, and a Master’s from Universite? Paris Sorbonne. He is fluent in his native Luxembourgish as well English, German, French and Italian.

“I’m honoured, and grateful for the opportunity to lead an exceptional organisation like OneCoin, where opportunities and challenges abound. Since its establishment the company has enjoyed rapid growth.

“From a small start-up it has become a global leader in the cryptocurrency industry outpaced only by companies that have been in the market for much longer”

said Pierre.

“My goal as CEO is to pave the way for OneCoin to become the number one cryptocurrency in terms of usability and number of users”.

About OneCoin – OneLife

OneLife Network is a network marketing company, an exclusive membership club dedicated to financial education and providing a work-from-home opportunity to its members. The OneLife Network is constantly growing its portfolio of products and services and expanding outside education in order to provide new opportunities to its members. b) The OneLife Network is part of the OneCoin ecosystem and allows its members to mine and trade with OneCoin. For more information, please visit www.onelife.eu

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/onecoin-appoints-corporate-banker-pierre-arens-as-ceo/