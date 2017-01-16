OneCoin Announces To Go Public In 2018

By Ted Nuyten

According to an official OneCoin – OneLife press release the crytocurrency is aiming to be publicly traded in 2018.

The company press release:

“It is with great pride that we announce the first steps OneCoin is taking toward being publicly traded.

The procedure every company has to go through in order to become listed on the stock exchange is long and complicated, so we are sharing the information 15 months in advance, so we can all prepare accordingly. It is official – OneCoin is going public in the second quarter of 2018, and we want the coin to be open to everyone willing to buy and sell OneCoins.

Our goal is to become the first fintech, cryptocurrency and e-commerce company to be listed on a stock exchange. That is why we have launched an Initial Public Offering to allow all our Members to become part of this historical event. The only way to be part of the IPO is to hold OneCoins. You will be able to exchange these OneCoins over the next months for so-called OFCs. An OFC is a Future Certificate that entitles you to receive shares in the company OneCoin.

Please also note that www.xcoinx.com will be closed to prepare for the IPO. Until then you can exchange your coins for OFC – or spend coins on our newly launched e-commerce platform www.dealshaker.com.

OneCoin Founder Ruja Ignatova announcement

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuB7CuUuOrw

We are launching our new merchant platform – the DealShaker.

The DealShaker is the thrilling result of the collaboration between OneLife and OneCoin. Over 2,8 million active members of the OneLife network can now login with their OneLife credentials and join the first phase of this exciting project. Access the platform at www.dealshaker.com, register a Merchant profile, create and submit your very first deal for approval.

DealShaker will serve as an advertising platform and until mid-February will be accumulating deals for promotion and registering Merchants. On the 16th of February, 2017, OneLife members will be able to start shopping and taking advantage of the deals promoted.

