Omnia Tech Partners With Genesis Mining For Crypto Currencies Mining Contracts

By Ted Nuyten

Genesis Mining is a Hong Kong Ltd with large datacenters based in Iceland and was founded in 2013, it is a leading hashpower provider.

The founders of the crypto currency company got to know each other by using the same platform for buying and selling Bitcoins. CEO Genesis group is Marco Streng.

As the crypto currency mining company and its user base grew, new mining farms were built up and several additional people hired, specifically programmers and engineers.

Omia Tech is a start-up, and a Malta based direct selling company that offers lifetime mining contracts and daily payouts. You sign up into the company, then receive a share of mining profits.

Co-Founders of Omnia Tech are Christian Michel Scheibener (CEO) Robert Velghe, Thomas Hintermaier (CTO) and Friedich Neuwirth (CFO).

Top leaders Monir Islam and Moyn Islam are ambassadors of the company.

The company offers small and large plans – you can sign up for as little as $100, or jump into the “Elite Miner” plan for $25,000.

The mining system is designed to be easy to use. Omnia Tech caters towards beginners – so even if you know nothing about crypto currency or mining, you can earn mining profits with Omnia Tech. After you sign up for a plan, you automatically start to receive mining profits. It’s that easy.

Every 500 days, Omnia Tech will reinvest 50% of your hash power. That’s the reason why Omnia Tech can offer lifetime contracts: when your contract becomes unprofitable, Omnia Tech will automatically assign your hash power to other profitable alt-coins.

Omnia Tech offers a number of different membership fees, including all of the following:

Starter: $100

Kickstarter: $500

Light Miner: $1000

Mid Miner: $3000

Strong Miner: $8500

Master Miner: $15,000

Elite Miner: $25,000

Omnia Tech lets you choose to mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, ZCash, and Litecoin through Genesis Mining.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/omnia-tech-partners-with-genesis-mining-for-crypto-currencies-mining-contracts/