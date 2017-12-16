Nutraceutical Titan Brad Woodgate Launches Purely Giving

By Ted Nuyten

This is not your typical MLM startup. The Purely Giving founding team, led by entrepreneur extraordinaire, Brad Woodgate, is driven to give back.

As Founder and CEO one of the largest nutraceutical companies in North America, Brad and his team are bringing their 17-years of nutraceutical experience to the Direct Sales Industry…but with a twist. Their primary focus is creating a platform where GIVING is the pure motivation (www.purelygiving.com) .

“We feel strongly that you make a living by what you earn, but you make a difference by what you give.

The Direct Sales model is so powerful because the potential to give is unlike any other business model. This industry attracts all types of people with differing motivations, but the one common denominator that brings everyone together is that we all want to give. For some, it’s the gift of better health and finally feeling good. For others, it is the gift making extra money and changing their family’s life. While others yet, are hungry to grow in their confidence and skills.

Our intent is to give with every interaction that we have with others,”

said Brad Woodgate, the Founder & CEO of Purely Giving.

When asked why he would launch Purely Giving in the Direct Sales Industry, Brad’s reply was refreshing,

“For me personally, I’m at a point in my life where giving back and making a positive impact on the world has never been as important to me as it is right now.

There is no other industry where you can dramatically change the lives of so many people as there is in this industry.”

Purely Giving is built on a platform that facilitates both Corporate Giving as well as Member Giving. “Our mission is to give #ONEMILLIONGIFTS to those in need. On the corporate side, with every purchase, we will donate clean drinking water, help solve world hunger, provide lifesaving vitamins, and provide vocational training to at-risk women and children.

Each one of those donations is considered a ‘gift’. Our Members are encouraged to use 10% of their earnings to give gifts to causes that are near and dear to their hearts. Our events, our amazing trips, and everything we do will be focused on giving to others and to ourselves.

I envision the day, in the very near future, where we are not only giving #ONEMILLIONGIFTS in a year, but in a month. Just talking about it gets me excited. Purely Giving will be a force for good that will positively impact the lives of so many people,” said Brad.

Purely Giving is allowing Members to enroll during their pre-launch period. For those that join us on this giving movement between now and our official launch on January 1st, 2018, they will be gifted with a Founding Member Status and will be eligible to participate in a Founding Member Bonus Pool.

More About Purely Giving

Purely Giving™ is honored to launch in the United States Market as a purpose-driven company to give #ONEMILLIONGIFTS. Purely Giving™ offers its Members the opportunity to live an active, healthy lifestyle and at the same time give back to causes, people, and programs they are passionate about.

Purely Giving’s proven product lineup is designed to help in areas where most people struggle, including energy, weight loss, mood, relaxation, and sleep.

For additional information, visit: www.purelygiving.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/nutraceutical-titan-brad-woodgate-launches-purely-giving/