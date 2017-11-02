Nu Skin Q3 Revenue 7% Down To $564 Million

By Ted Nuyten

Revenue: $563.7 million, compared to $604.2 million in Q3 2016.

Sales Leaders: 64,200 – 5% year-over-year decrease.

Customers: 1,069,000 – 7% year-over-year improvement.

“During the third quarter, we continued to execute our growth strategy and delivered results at the top-end of our previous guidance range,” said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer.

“We generated sequential improvements in the business, and are confident that our focus on social selling served as an important catalyst for steady customer and business growth in many of our markets. We also saw healthy energy within our sales force leading up to our October Nu Skin LIVE! event.”

“As we look ahead to the fourth quarter, we remain focused on expanding our customer base as we begin rolling out our platform, product and program initiatives,” said Wood.

“During our LIVE! event, we introduced several new products aimed at increasing the pace of our social selling efforts, including the ageLOC LumiSpa treatment and cleansing device which we plan to launch in every market during the first half of 2018.

Over the next several quarters, we will begin implementing enhanced programs to more effectively reward our sales leaders and build long-term customer loyalty. We are confident that our strategic focus on these initiatives will help us build a solid base for future growth and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

“Looking forward, we expect fourth-quarter revenue in the $650 to $670 million range which includes a one percent negative foreign currency impact,” said Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer.

“In the quarter, we continue to anticipate approximately $100 million from the introduction of ageLOC LumiSpa, and project fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.16 to $1.21.”

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand.

The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system.

Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry’s consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel.

Nu Skin is also traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NUS.” More information is available at nuskin.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/11/nu-skin-q3-revenue-7-down-to-564-million/