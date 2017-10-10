New Oracle Eloqua and LinkedIn Sales Navigator Integration Coming Soon!

By Nard Linders

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better…

Last April, we announced a new integration with Oracle Eloqua and LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms for LinkedIn Campaign Manager. Today, we are very excited to share the news that a new integration between Oracle Eloqua and LinkedIn Sales Navigator is in the works for 2018!

What will it do?

With this integration, sales professionals can leverage the power of more than 500 million LinkedIn members in 200 countries worldwide to turn their contact records into rich, information packed profiles by integrating LinkedIn Sales Navigator information with Oracle Eloqua. Information from LinkedIn Sales Navigator will be viewable in the same area where you’re already tracking your other sales activity, in Oracle Eloqua Profiler. Please note that this integration requires a Sales Navigator Teams or Enterprise license.

What is the benefit?

Integrating Oracle Eloqua Profiler with LinkedIn Sales Navigator will provide sales professionals with complete insight into Eloqua marketing engagement data and LinkedIn profile information from within a single, unified interface that can be accessed across a series of devices and platforms. This enables sales teams to easily identify high-potential buyers, drive engagement, and close deals faster.

Where can I learn more?

Take a look at the official LinkedIn announcement for LinkedIn Sales Navigator to view more information about the integration. Oracle Eloqua Profiler users will have access to this integration once it becomes available.

Not currently using Oracle Eloqua Profiler? Check out our sales and marketing alignment page to learn more about our Oracle Eloqua Sales Tools offering or contact us to speak with a representative.

Safe Harbor Statement

This information is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Oracle’s products remains at the sole discretion of Oracle.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/DcTPo4HFq0o/eloqua-and-linkedin-sales-navigator-integration