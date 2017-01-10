Nerium Launches Eye-V Patches

By Ted Nuyten

Eye-V Moisture Boost Hydrogel Patches is the latest breakthrough product to be introduced to Nerium’s revolutionary skincare line. These sleek, super-charged eye patches are perfect for reviving puffy, wrinkled or fatigued eyes in just minutes, delivering an instant lift to tired-looking eyes.

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science.

Founded in 2011, Nerium has shattered industry records for sales while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets.

The five key benefits of Eye Patches:

Hydrates the eye area

Brightens the look of the eye area

Firms the look of the skin

Reduces the appearance of puffiness

Diminishes the appearance of fine lines

Packed with essential age-fighting ingredients, and featuring ThermoReact™ technology, eye patches offer instantaneous and refreshing benefits to the skin under the eyes. These non-slip patches are effective and easy to use, allowing you to stay active while wearing them – just put them on and go.

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=qX9k_5n-yrI

About Nerium International

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium has shattered industry records for sales while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets.

This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium to generate $1 billion in cumulative sales after just four years. Nerium was recognized for its historic growth by ranking No.1 on the 2015 Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct Selling News’ Global 100 List.

Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium is committed to distributing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: www.nerium.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/nerium-launches-eye-v-patches/