By Ted Nuyten

Nerium International, a leader in science-based, age-defying skincare products has officially opened for business in Colombia.

The company is proud to introduce its Age-Defying Day Cream Optimera™ Formula, Age-Defying Night Cream Optimera™ Formula, Firming Body Contour Cream Optimera™ Formula and Age-Defying Eye Serum to consumers across Colombia. The luxury skincare products contain innovative ingredients that fight the signs of aging.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/nerium-international-opens-colombia/