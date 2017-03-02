Nerium International CMO Amber Olson Rourke Featured Honoree In Direct Selling News “Forces Under 40”

By Ted Nuyten

Nerium International is proud to announce that Chief Marketing Officer Amber Olson Rourke has been recognized as one of the top 2016 direct sales industry’s “Forces Under 40” honorees in the March 2017 print issue of Direct Selling News with full profile in today’s digital edition.

As the CMO of Nerium, Amber oversees all of the company’s branding, creative services, PR, events, digital marketing and social media, as well as product development. In addition, Amber also holds the position of President and Chair of the Nerium Ripple Foundation non-profit organization.

Amber’s strong leadership and dynamic role plays an important part in the way Nerium conducts its business, supports Nerium International’s Independent Brand Partners, introduces innovative products, expands into new markets, and gives back to the world.

“We are very proud to have Amber recognized as one of DSN’s ‘Forces Under 40.’ She is one of our company’s most valuable executive leadership team members at Nerium International.

Our team admires Amber’s impressive, youthful leadership and vital direction at Nerium International and we are proud that she is being recognized by Direct Selling News as a leader of tomorrow, shaping the future of the highly competitive direct selling space,”

said Nerium International President Deborah K. Heisz.

Beyond its business of luxury skincare and wellness products, Nerium International is dedicated to “Making People Better” through its community engagement. The Nerium Ripple Foundation fundraising initiatives and community outreach benefit both Big Brothers Big Sisters and World Vision International.

Together, they have raised more than $3 million since 2011 for these worthy causes in the U.S. and countries in which Nerium International operates.

About Nerium International

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets.

This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate $1 billion in cumulative sales after just four years. Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: www.nerium.com.

