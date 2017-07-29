Nerium International Classified As Triple A Opportunity

By Ted Nuyten

Nerium International is classified as Triple A (AAA+) opportunity based on key figures such as revenue, momentum, Alexa ratings, poll results, input from direct selling professionals, top earners and Head Office visits we regular do.

Based in Addison, Texas, USA, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science.

Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets.

This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate $1 billion in cumulative sales after just four years.

Nerium International was recognized for its historic growth by ranking No.1 on the 2015 Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct Selling News’ Global 100 List.

Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing.

The company has achieved in 2015 $516 million in revenue followed by $540 million in 2016.

Nerium International Head Office in Addison – Texas – USA

Jeff Olson Founder and CEO – The Last Run Club

About the Business For Home Ranking:

In our database we have around 1,000 direct selling companies from all over the world.

We have classified 650 companies with an AAA+, AA+, A+ or B grade.

In a couple of weeks the results will be visible together with more data in the (Free) Business For Home app, available both for Android as iOS. Therefore we recommend to download the app below.

The Business For Home grade definition:

AAA+ Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor.

Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor. AA+ Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor.

Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor. A+ Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor.

Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor. B Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.

