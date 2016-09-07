Nerium International Announces Australia Expansion

By Ted Nuyten

Nerium International, a leader in science-based, age-defying skincare products has announced that it will officially open for business in Australia during fourth quarter 2016.

The new office will be located in Adelaide to support the business and ensure the success of Nerium Independent Brand Partners. The global company has a growing presence in the Asia-Pacific market including South Korea and Japan, with Australia and Hong Kong now on the horizon.

“We are pleased to announce that Nerium International will open for business in Australia later this year. Australia is a thriving market for both the global anti-aging skincare segment and the direct sales industry.

Nerium’s leadership team looks forward to bringing our unique business model and revolutionary products to the cosmopolitan city of Adelaide as we continue to expand into the Asia-Pacific market,” said Nerium International Founder and CEO Jeff Olson.

Nerium will launch its two core anti-aging skincare products: Age-Defying Night Cream, Optimera™ Formula and Age-Defying Day Cream, Optimera™ Formula.

For more information about Nerium International or its age-defying products, visit www.nerium.com.

About Nerium International

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium has shattered industry records for sales while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets.

This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium to generate $1 billion in cumulative sales after just four years. Nerium was recognized for its historic growth by ranking No.1 on the 2015 Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct Selling News’ Global 100 List.

Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium is committed to distributing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: www.nerium.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2016/09/nerium-international-announces-australia-expansion/